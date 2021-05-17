Kriti Sanon’s sneaker game is on point May 17, 2021
Bringing a youthful vibe to her outfits, Kriti is often opting for sneakers
A pair of white kicks are her go-to for most off-duty looks
She often brings in that element of quirk with statement colourful sneakers
Even with indo-western attires, she brings in that sporty element with her white sneakers
She knows all the right ways to add the sporty touch in style and this look screams perfection
Even with classic denim on denim attires, she adds that extra bit of comfort with her white kicks
Her athleisure game is always on point and this pair of black running shoes takes it a notch higher
She cleary loves all kinds of sneakers and leaves no chance to wear them in style
She even showed the world how to dance away in a party with a pair of comfy sneakers
