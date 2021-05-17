Kriti Sanon’s sneaker game is on point

May 17, 2021

Bringing a youthful vibe to her outfits, Kriti is often opting for sneakers

A pair of white kicks are her go-to for most off-duty looks

She often brings in that element of quirk with statement colourful sneakers

Even with indo-western attires, she brings in that sporty element with her white sneakers

She knows all the right ways to add the sporty touch in style and this look screams perfection

Even with classic denim on denim attires, she adds that extra bit of comfort with her white kicks

Her athleisure game is always on point and this pair of black running shoes takes it a notch higher

She cleary loves all kinds of sneakers and leaves no chance to wear them in style

She even showed the world how to dance away in a party with a pair of comfy sneakers

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here