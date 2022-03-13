Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 13, 2022

Kriti Sanon’s spring wardrobe

Heading 3

Sunshine yellow

Kriti Sanon welcomed spring in a micro-pleated, yellow jumpsuit with an open back, worn over a colourful bikini top

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

She also caught our attention in a sprightly spring orange mini dress doused in shimmer that came with gathered details

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Zesty orange

Signalling her spring wardrobe isn't all about bright hues but inculcates soft tones too, like this blush pink, ruched mini dress with a satin neckline and strappy sleeves

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Gossamer pink

Kriti is our forever style muse, donning a chiffon green floral saree adorned with beaded tassels, she styled it with a sleeveless blouse and looked wow

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Soothing green

Let's face it, none of us can do without a floral number, and that stands true for Kriti, too, who wore a bright pink floral drape with a matching blouse

Pretty florals

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

A neon green sequin dress with billowy sleeves and a plunging V-neckline is the right way to exude an all-eyes-this-way vibe

Neon green

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Mimi star looks stunning in this royal blue satin wrap dress with bishop sleeves

Vibrant blue

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Taking the classic black and white route, Karisma rocked an A-line long black skirt and an off-shoulder black and white striped top

Sequin saree

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The beauty channels the spirit of spring in this orange drape with floral prints and stripes, paired with a sleeveless blouse with tie-up detail at the back

Endearing

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Lastly, she slipped into a tie-dye, strapless maxi dress featuring a corset-like bodice that completed into a flowy skirt

Tie-dye fun

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Radhe Shyam Everything you need to know

Click Here