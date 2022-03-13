Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 13, 2022
Kriti Sanon’s spring wardrobe
Sunshine yellow
Kriti Sanon welcomed spring in a micro-pleated, yellow jumpsuit with an open back, worn over a colourful bikini top
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
She also caught our attention in a sprightly spring orange mini dress doused in shimmer that came with gathered details
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Zesty orange
Signalling her spring wardrobe isn't all about bright hues but inculcates soft tones too, like this blush pink, ruched mini dress with a satin neckline and strappy sleeves
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Gossamer pink
Kriti is our forever style muse, donning a chiffon green floral saree adorned with beaded tassels, she styled it with a sleeveless blouse and looked wow
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Soothing green
Let's face it, none of us can do without a floral number, and that stands true for Kriti, too, who wore a bright pink floral drape with a matching blouse
Pretty florals
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
A neon green sequin dress with billowy sleeves and a plunging V-neckline is the right way to exude an all-eyes-this-way vibe
Neon green
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Mimi star looks stunning in this royal blue satin wrap dress with bishop sleeves
Vibrant blue
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Taking the classic black and white route, Karisma rocked an A-line long black skirt and an off-shoulder black and white striped top
Sequin saree
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The beauty channels the spirit of spring in this orange drape with floral prints and stripes, paired with a sleeveless blouse with tie-up detail at the back
Endearing
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Lastly, she slipped into a tie-dye, strapless maxi dress featuring a corset-like bodice that completed into a flowy skirt
Tie-dye fun
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
