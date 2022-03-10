Celebrity Style

P R Gayathri

MAR 10, 2022

Kriti Sanon’s stunning saree collection

Belted saree

Kriti Sanon left us completely stunned as she opted for a bright yellow saree by Manish Malhotra. Although the saree itself was simple, it was the blouse that made the ensemble unique

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Kriti went all out with her love for sneakers as she paired them with her fusion saree. The Panipat actress was seen wearing a green and white kurti upon which she draped her leaf print saree by Abraham and Thakore

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Fusion saree

Bringing a modern touch to her otherwise traditional saree, the Hum Do Hamare Do actress stepped out in a vibrant handwoven pink silk saree by Ekaya

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Banarasi silk saree

Manish Malhotra sarees have been a mainstay in Kriti Sanon’s wardrobe. Sanon wore a sheer silvery-blue saree with a bralette-style blouse

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Floral saree

Her teal ensemble by Monisha Jaising had some beautiful embellishment and elegant design overall that made it statement-worthy

Pre-Draped Saree

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Currently busy promoting Bachchan Pandey, she recently rocked a rose printed saree by Astha Narang and looked ethereal in it!

Desi girl

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Another glorious sight we could totally get used to was the blue-tiful saree by Manish Malhotra that we can't stop loving

Snow princess

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Clad in a custom-made Manish Malhotra saree, it was chock-full of sequins and borders beautified with mini beads

Black saree

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

This Anita Dongre saree entailed beaded tassels and looked put together with a matching sleeveless blouse that had a cutesy back tie-up detail

Summer vibes

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Mixed with the bliss of colourful floral prints and beaded tassels attached to her pallu's border, her green saree set from Anita Dongre can make for the most magical sight

Parrot green saree

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

