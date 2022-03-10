Celebrity Style
P R Gayathri
MAR 10, 2022
Kriti Sanon’s stunning saree collection
Belted saree
Kriti Sanon left us completely stunned as she opted for a bright yellow saree by Manish Malhotra. Although the saree itself was simple, it was the blouse that made the ensemble unique
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti went all out with her love for sneakers as she paired them with her fusion saree. The Panipat actress was seen wearing a green and white kurti upon which she draped her leaf print saree by Abraham and Thakore
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Fusion saree
Bringing a modern touch to her otherwise traditional saree, the Hum Do Hamare Do actress stepped out in a vibrant handwoven pink silk saree by Ekaya
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Banarasi silk saree
Manish Malhotra sarees have been a mainstay in Kriti Sanon’s wardrobe. Sanon wore a sheer silvery-blue saree with a bralette-style blouse
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Floral saree
Her teal ensemble by Monisha Jaising had some beautiful embellishment and elegant design overall that made it statement-worthy
Pre-Draped Saree
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Currently busy promoting Bachchan Pandey, she recently rocked a rose printed saree by Astha Narang and looked ethereal in it!
Desi girl
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Another glorious sight we could totally get used to was the blue-tiful saree by Manish Malhotra that we can't stop loving
Snow princess
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Clad in a custom-made Manish Malhotra saree, it was chock-full of sequins and borders beautified with mini beads
Black saree
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
This Anita Dongre saree entailed beaded tassels and looked put together with a matching sleeveless blouse that had a cutesy back tie-up detail
Summer vibes
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Mixed with the bliss of colourful floral prints and beaded tassels attached to her pallu's border, her green saree set from Anita Dongre can make for the most magical sight
Parrot green saree
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
