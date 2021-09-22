This white lehenga by designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil featured a backless shirt-like blouse. The gajra added another touch of uniqueness to the look
Kriti Sanon’s boho-chic look by designer duo Shivan & Narresh had us floored. Her choice of accessories further amplified the look
Kriti left us completely stunned as she opted for a bright yellow saree by Manish Malhotra. Although the saree itself was simple, it was the blouse that made the ensemble unique
Kriti was seen serving fans with major ethnic wear inspiration as she stepped out in a woven ethnic jacket over a long white kurta with a thick gold border, both by designer Rajesh Pratap Singh
Kriti wore this hot pink lehenga set from the label Jayanti Reddy that featured a people style blouse and a matching flared skirt
The Luka Chuppi actress took up the modern folk trend as she stepped out in a gorgeous Bohemian attire by Ridhima Bhasin. She opted for an ethnic co-ord set, decked in checkered prints
Kriti went all out with her love for sneakers as she paired them with her fusion saree. The actress was seen wearing a green and white kurti upon which she draped her leaf print saree by Abraham and Thakore
This pastel sharara set by Tarun Tahiliani added to Kriti’s collection of unique traditional wear as it featured a long kurti with peppy sleeves, never seen before
Kriti left quite a mark in the minds of the fans as she was seen dressed in a black bandhgala-like dress by Rajesh Pratap Singh. The outfit featured a high-neck collar with button-down details along the front
Kriti was seen dolled-up in a three piece attire by Rahul Mishra. The outfit featured a full-length cotton collared jacket, a shirt and a pleated chikankari skirt