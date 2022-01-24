Celebrity Style

Jan 24, 2022

Kriti Sanon in sequin outfits

Neon power

Kriti Sanon’s Alina Anwar Couture neon green mini sequin dress looked appealing and her colourful strappy stilettos call for a steal

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Trust the Raabta star's one-shoulder Bardot dress with sequins to pump up a hearty dose of glam. Its body-hugging ability will flatter anyone nicely!

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Sensuous in blue

Magic of black

Is there anybody who doesn't trust an LBD? The plunging neckline dress hugged her figure tight and those sequins in black and white were simply stellar

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Purple daze

The Luka Chuppi actress in Zara Umarigar's deep purple outfit came with amped details like a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit and a mini train

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

She looked stunning in the blush pink sequin dress that featured a flirty asymmetric cut

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Sequin overdose

Sequins and ruffles clubbed together bring about a charm that will remain unforgettable

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Party-ready look

Sequin saree

All that glitters is gold, and Kriti knows it well. She got on the bandwagon and sported the sequin saree by Manish Malhotra that still is a raging trend

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Elevating a simple shirt, Kriti styled it with a sequin Aztec mini high-waisted skirt to bring some life into the otherwise dull look

Image: Pinkvilla

Dazzle skirt

The high-waisted neutral cigarette pants perfectly complemented the dazzle of the shirt which uplifted the glam factor of her look

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Shimmery shirt

Kriti paired her sequin asymmetric skirt with a white top by Deme Love that featured bishop sleeves and bore ruffles and tassels, and looked party-ready!

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Enchanting in white

