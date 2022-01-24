Celebrity Style
Jan 24, 2022
Kriti Sanon in sequin outfits
Neon power
Kriti Sanon’s Alina Anwar Couture neon green mini sequin dress looked appealing and her colourful strappy stilettos call for a steal
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Trust the Raabta star's one-shoulder Bardot dress with sequins to pump up a hearty dose of glam. Its body-hugging ability will flatter anyone nicely!
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Sensuous in blue
Magic of black
Is there anybody who doesn't trust an LBD? The plunging neckline dress hugged her figure tight and those sequins in black and white were simply stellar
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Purple daze
The Luka Chuppi actress in Zara Umarigar's deep purple outfit came with amped details like a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit and a mini train
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
She looked stunning in the blush pink sequin dress that featured a flirty asymmetric cut
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Sequin overdose
Sequins and ruffles clubbed together bring about a charm that will remain unforgettable
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Party-ready look
Sequin saree
All that glitters is gold, and Kriti knows it well. She got on the bandwagon and sported the sequin saree by Manish Malhotra that still is a raging trend
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Elevating a simple shirt, Kriti styled it with a sequin Aztec mini high-waisted skirt to bring some life into the otherwise dull look
Image: Pinkvilla
Dazzle skirt
The high-waisted neutral cigarette pants perfectly complemented the dazzle of the shirt which uplifted the glam factor of her look
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Shimmery shirt
Kriti paired her sequin asymmetric skirt with a white top by Deme Love that featured bishop sleeves and bore ruffles and tassels, and looked party-ready!
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Enchanting in white
