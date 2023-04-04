Kriti Sanon serving jaw-dropping looks
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
APRIL 04, 2023
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Dilwale actress upped the glam quotient in a statement-making Banarasi saree gown with a cape
Making Jaws Drop
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon painted the town red in a head-to-toe monochrome red Valentino ensemble
Red Hot
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Dazzler
She dazzles in a custom cocktail black stardust Shantnu & Nikhil couture
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Her sequinned black sculpted crop top and a thigh-high slit asymmetric skirt in black grab all eyeballs
Woman In Black
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Mimi actress exuded desi glam in a sheer white embellished saree bedecked with crystal beads
Desi Glam
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked gorgeous in a strappy bralette-style blouse and an embellished high-waisted lehenga
Gorgeous Gal
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She is the ultimate golden girl in this sparkling gold Manish Malhotra drape
Million Bucks
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She oozes oomph in this all-white gown with a raunchy slit across the thigh
Stunner
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti exudes major boss lady vibes in a striking blue pantsuit from Massimo Dutti
Boss Lady
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Her short neon dress and black knee-high boots make a striking style statement
Ravishing
