Kriti Sanon serving jaw-dropping looks

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 04, 2023

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Dilwale actress upped the glam quotient in a statement-making Banarasi saree gown with a cape

Making Jaws Drop

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti Sanon painted the town red in a head-to-toe monochrome red Valentino ensemble

Red Hot

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Dazzler

She dazzles in a custom cocktail black stardust Shantnu & Nikhil couture

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Her sequinned black sculpted crop top and a thigh-high slit asymmetric skirt in black grab all eyeballs

Woman In Black

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Mimi actress exuded desi glam in a sheer white embellished saree bedecked with crystal beads

Desi Glam

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a strappy bralette-style blouse and an embellished high-waisted lehenga

Gorgeous Gal

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She is the ultimate golden girl in this sparkling gold Manish Malhotra drape

Million Bucks

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She oozes oomph in this all-white gown with a raunchy slit across the thigh

Stunner

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti exudes major boss lady vibes in a striking blue pantsuit from Massimo Dutti

Boss Lady

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Her short neon dress and black knee-high boots make a striking style statement

Ravishing

