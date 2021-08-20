Kriti Sanon in shimmer outfits
Kriti proves that the neon trend is still alive as she sports a neon shimmery dress paired with matching heels and hoops
The young actress jumped into the blazer dress bandwagon and took it up a notch! She opted for a shimmery silver oversized blazer dress and added a pop of colour with a pink belt
The dazzling Kriti Sanon made sure all eyes were on her as she donned an off-shoulder mini dress with sequins in a navy blue shade all over. It was decked in layers of ruffles along with a black belt
Kriti Sanon looked like a treat to the eyes in these cream-coloured cigarette pants. She lifted her entire look by adding shimmer to it with a glittery silver shirt
Kriti looked like a dream-come-true in this white ensemble that brought out the best in her. She was seen shining bright in a white sequined skirt and a white top
Kriti sure knows how to raise the temperature scale with her glamorous looks. She beamed like the moon in a black beaded mini dress that was adorned in intricate bird motifs
Kriti looked like a starry night in this black sequined skirt set featuring stars all over along with tulle at the hem. The black belt added an extra dose of glam
Kriti Sanon definitely believes that there is nothing like too much bling. She was seen acing the bling look in a bardot navy blue one-shoulder sequin outfit
Kriti’s sequined purple gown has us all floored. She flawlessly rocked the backless number that featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit
Even with too much bling, Kriti still manages to look subtle. This rose gold gown with an asymmetrical hem gave us major fairytale vibes
