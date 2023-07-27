pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
JULY 27, 2023
Kriti Sanon slays in stunning sarees
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon looked marvellous in a magnificent gold saree replete with sequins and feathers, styled with a full-sleeves detailed blouse.
Magnificent
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Kriti Sanon makes a statuesque scallop statement in sheer lilac embroidery saree with floral patterns and cutdana detailing blouse.
Lilac
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Pretty
Kriti Sanon painted a pretty picture as she wore a hand-painted saree dipped in sublimely beautiful hues paired with a backless blouse.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti channels gilded glamour as she sparkles in a golden net saree soaked in sequins and crystals. She teamed it with an extra strapped blouse full of glow.
Glamour
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The actress is a sight to sore in black net saree featuring sparkling sequins and embellishments with a heavily embroidered halter neck blouse.
Sparkling
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon looks super-sexy in an orange sequin drape paired with a plunging neckline satin bralette.
Sexy
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon dramatises timeless elegance in vintage white saree with a pearl bodice.
Dramatic
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti looked vibrant in a multi-coloured abstract printed breezy drape and a tube blouse.
Vibrant
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon is no less than a 'Maharani' in a double-drape saree.
Vision
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon flaunted her surreal beauty in this ochre gold saree.
Beauty
