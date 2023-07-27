Heading 3

JULY 27, 2023

Kriti Sanon slays in stunning sarees 

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon looked marvellous in a magnificent gold saree replete with sequins and feathers, styled with a full-sleeves detailed blouse. 

Magnificent 

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Kriti Sanon makes a statuesque scallop statement in sheer lilac embroidery saree with floral patterns and cutdana detailing blouse. 

Lilac 

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Pretty 

Kriti Sanon painted a pretty picture as she wore a hand-painted saree dipped in sublimely beautiful hues paired with a backless blouse.

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Kriti channels gilded glamour as she sparkles in a golden net saree soaked in sequins and crystals. She teamed it with an extra strapped blouse full of glow.

Glamour 

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

The actress is a sight to sore in black net saree featuring sparkling sequins and embellishments with a heavily embroidered halter neck blouse.

Sparkling 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti Sanon looks super-sexy in an orange sequin drape paired with a plunging neckline satin bralette.

Sexy 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Kriti Sanon dramatises timeless elegance in vintage white saree with a pearl bodice.

Dramatic 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Kriti looked vibrant in a multi-coloured abstract printed breezy drape and a tube blouse.

Vibrant 

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon is no less than a 'Maharani' in a double-drape saree.

Vision 

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Kriti Sanon flaunted her surreal beauty in this ochre gold saree.

Beauty 

