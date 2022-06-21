Heading 3
Kriti Sanon in snazzy pink dresses
Neenaz Akhtar
JUNE 21, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Looking like the diva that she is, Kriti made a show-stopping statement as she decked up in a baby pink corseted gown for Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards
Diva In Pink
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Setting the glamour quotient higher, she sizzled in a sequined pink floor-length gown
High On Glam
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
She showed off her gorgeous curves in a short pink dress with ruched detailing all over
Bombshell Vibes
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Fantastic and fabulous as always, Kriti left us heart-eyed as she posed in a bright pink denim dress
Fabulous As Always
Proving her love for pink outfits yet again, she donned a sparkly baby pink dress with feathery details
Sparkles All The Way
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
The Mimi actress made us stop and stare as she posed in a short pink dress by Alex Perry
Stealing The Show
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
She made a dramatic statement in this hot pink asymmetric gown by Dolly J
Ravishing In Pink
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
She looked like a bombshell in this bright pink halter-neck gown that came with a sexy thigh-high slit
Gorgeous Diva
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
She picked out a strapless blush pink Monisha Jaising gown that rightly complemented her statuesque frame
Exuding Charm
Image: Pinkvilla
Serving a cool-girl runway look, Kriti wore a pink and white striped t-shirt with her denim dungaree and showed us how it’s done!
Cool Girl Style
