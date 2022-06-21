Heading 3

Kriti Sanon in snazzy pink dresses

Neenaz Akhtar

JUNE 21, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Looking like the diva that she is, Kriti made a show-stopping statement as she decked up in a baby pink corseted gown for Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards

Diva In Pink

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Setting the glamour quotient higher, she sizzled in a sequined pink floor-length gown

High On Glam

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

She showed off her gorgeous curves in a short pink dress with ruched detailing all over

Bombshell Vibes

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Fantastic and fabulous as always, Kriti left us heart-eyed as she posed in a bright pink denim dress

Fabulous As Always

Proving her love for pink outfits yet again, she donned a sparkly baby pink dress with feathery details

Sparkles All The Way

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

The Mimi actress made us stop and stare as she posed in a short pink dress by Alex Perry

Stealing The Show

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

She made a dramatic statement in this hot pink asymmetric gown by Dolly J

Ravishing In Pink

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

She looked like a bombshell in this bright pink halter-neck gown that came with a sexy thigh-high slit

Gorgeous Diva

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

She picked out a strapless blush pink Monisha Jaising gown that rightly complemented her statuesque frame

Exuding Charm

Image: Pinkvilla

Serving a cool-girl runway look, Kriti wore a pink and white striped t-shirt with her denim dungaree and showed us how it’s done!

Cool Girl Style

