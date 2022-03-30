Fashion
P R Gayathri
MAR 30, 2022
Heading 3
Sanya Malhotra’s travel escapades
Party-ready look
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti showed off her toned figure in a white ruffled crop top that she paired with an asymmetrical high-low shimmery skirt. Her bright pink lips added a pop of colour to her look
Kriti Sanon rocked a white shirt with balloon sleeves from Missguided teamed it with Nikita Karizma's vegan leather mini corset skirt looking dapper as ever!
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Corset dress
The Heropanti star made her way to the Kapil Sharma Show decked up in a white corset-style bodycon dress
Off-shoulder dress
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
For an off-duty look, she opted for a simple crisp white shirt dress with graphic prints all over. She paired this with casual white sneakers and oversized dark mirror sunnies
Image: Pinkvilla
Shirt dress
Indo-Western look
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The Sukriti and Aakriti creation as seen on the Mimi actress consisted of a fit and flare silhouette further beautified with a ruched bodycon finish and a gathered skirt with gold embroidery
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Call it vintage, call it new and hot! That's something only polka dot print can do. The 31-year-old rocked a jumpsuit from Nasty Gal that entailed a sweetheart neckline
Jumpsuit
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
For a promotional event, the actress opted for a head-to-toe monotone look with a simple white pleated shirt that she tucked into a pleated skirt. She layered this with a long, oversized shirt
Monotone look
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The Mimi actress seems to favour the gold and white combination! She also looked stunning in a lavish white lehenga with gold work all over
Lehenga style
Image: Pinkvilla
Her cosy chic look in white scarf top and white wide-legged jeans was a stunner! We love her swag and minimal style statement
Off-duty style
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shanaya & Maheep's Dubai vacay