Kriti Sanon in sparkly western dresses
Neenaz Akhtar
JUly 11, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
For an awards show, Kriti was decked up in an extravagant embellished golden gown that featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and a mermaid fit
Golden Girl
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
She brought the party home in a sparkly mini dress in a gorgeous shade of red
Sparkles For The Win
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
For another awards show, she picked out a hot pink gown embellished with sequins and looked ultra-glamorous in it!
Pretty In Pink
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Adding a pop of colour to her wardrobe, the Heropanti actress made a striking statement in her sparkly orange mini dress
Pop Of Orange
She made us stop & stare at her gorgeous look featuring a baby pink mini dress full of sparkles and feathery details
Oozing Glamour
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Exuding major bombshell vibes, she rocked a bright neon dress that was embellished with sequins all over
Bombshell Vibes
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Making sure all eyes are on her, Kriti sizzled in a mini ruffle dress bearing sequins in a deep blue hue throughout
Grabbing All Eyeballs
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
She dazzled in a sparkly thigh-high slit gown embellished with oodles of sequins in multi-colour hues
Ready To Slay
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
She looked ravishing in a Zara Umrigar purple cocktail gown adorned with beads, sequins, and crystals
Ravishing As Always
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Perfect for a jazzy night-out, her little black sparkly dress is equal parts classy and sassy!
Perfect LBD
