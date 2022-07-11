Heading 3

Kriti Sanon in sparkly western dresses

Neenaz Akhtar

JUly 11, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

For an awards show, Kriti was decked up in an extravagant embellished golden gown that featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and a mermaid fit

Golden Girl

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

She brought the party home in a sparkly mini dress in a gorgeous shade of red

Sparkles For The Win

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

For another awards show, she picked out a hot pink gown embellished with sequins and looked ultra-glamorous in it!

Pretty In Pink

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Adding a pop of colour to her wardrobe, the Heropanti actress made a striking statement in her sparkly orange mini dress

Pop Of Orange

She made us stop & stare at her gorgeous look featuring a baby pink mini dress full of sparkles and feathery details

Oozing Glamour

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Exuding major bombshell vibes, she rocked a bright neon dress that was embellished with sequins all over

Bombshell Vibes

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Making sure all eyes are on her, Kriti sizzled in a mini ruffle dress bearing sequins in a deep blue hue throughout

Grabbing All Eyeballs

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

She dazzled in a sparkly thigh-high slit gown embellished with oodles of sequins in multi-colour hues

Ready To Slay

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

She looked ravishing in a Zara Umrigar purple cocktail gown adorned with beads, sequins, and crystals

Ravishing As Always

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Perfect for a jazzy night-out, her little black sparkly dress is equal parts classy and sassy!

Perfect LBD

