Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 25, 2023
Kriti Sanon spells charm in a saree
Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram
Kriti Sanon looked dreamy in a beautiful satin organza saree printed with colorful paisley motifs
Dreamy
She kept things utterly classic in a custom-made chocolate brown drape
Classic
Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram
Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram
She was the epitome of grace in an ivory-white saree with an embellished border
Graceful
Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram
Gorgeous
The Bhediya actress looked gorgeous in a vintage white saree and a pearl bodice
Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram
Kriti exuded glam in a sheer white saree embellished with crystal beads
Desi Glam
Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram
She looked phenomenal in a sheer and feathered red drape
Gorgeous
Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram
Kriti looked radiant in a sparkly midnight blue saree paired with a golden halter-neck blouse
Radiant
Image: Manish Malhotra World’s Instagram
She looked prettiest of all in a lilac saree featuring embroidery with floral patterns
Lilac Love
Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram
She turned heads in an ivory saree featuring a golden floral border
Ivory Magic
Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram
She looked spring-ready in a dainty floral-print saree
Floral Love
