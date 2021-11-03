nov 3, 2021
Kriti Sanon in strapless outfits
Painting a beautiful picture in blue and white, Kriti Sanon gleamed in a strapless tie-dye gown by Line Tribe
Kriti upped her style quotient yet again in a strapless denim jumpsuit from the label, DO-NUTS HONEY
For an elegant yet edgy look, she wore a simple strapless white top with matching white jeans
She exuded playful vibes in a red midi number with a strapless neckline and gathered details with black polka dots printed all over it
For a snazzy avatar, she was dressed up in a multicoloured strapless mini dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and tassels all over it
Keeping things elegant in an orange attire from the shelves of Sukriti and Aakriti, Kriti showed us that strapless desi numbers are as modish as western dresses!
To stand out of the crowd, Sanon dressed up in a strapless mini number in a bold tangerine hue
For the reception party of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the ‘Mimi’ actress made an appearance in a strapless pastel pink gown accented with floral embellishments
To keep things casual yet stylish, she wore a striped white and blue jumpsuit with a strapless neckline
Kriti walked the ramp for designer Amit Aggarwal at the FDCI Tamana eventin a multicoloured strapless tube dress featuring a golden belt cinched at the waist
