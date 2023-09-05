pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 05, 2023
Kriti Sanon stuns in short dresses
Stop & Stare
Kriti Sanon looked like the diva that she is in a short faux leather dress with a strapless neckline and a corset bodice
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Neon Vibes
Vibrant and sparkly, Sanon’s mini dress with a skin-tight silhouette in a peppy neon hue is what gorgeous fashion dreams are made of!
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Peppy Shades
For the love of neon, Kriti picked out a bright orange dress with a thigh-grazing hemline
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Babe In Denim
The National-award winning actress made a cool case for denim by sporting a short pink denim dress with full, puffy sleeves
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Dazzle & Shine
Kriti sparked magic in a bodycon mini dress with feathery details and loads of sequin
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Pretty In Pink
The Mimi actress made our hearts flutter as she posed in a structured pink mini-length dress by Alex Perry
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Party Look
Ruffled mini dress and sparkles make for the best combination and Sanon knows it better than anyone else
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Chic Style
Every bit stylish, this orange dress brings the right amount of drama to Kriti’s gorgeous look
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Starry Affair
Making another case for short dresses, Kriti Sanon pulled off a one-shoulder mini dress with starry prints all over it
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Ganpath actress looked stunning in a sparkly silver mini dress from Deme Love
Image: Ranveer Singh instagram
Bling It On
