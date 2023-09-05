Heading 3

Kriti Sanon stuns in short dresses

Stop & Stare 

Kriti Sanon looked like the diva that she is in a short faux leather dress with a strapless neckline and a corset bodice

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Neon Vibes 

Vibrant and sparkly, Sanon’s mini dress with a skin-tight silhouette in a peppy neon hue is what gorgeous fashion dreams are made of! 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Peppy Shades

For the love of neon, Kriti picked out a bright orange dress with a thigh-grazing hemline

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Babe In Denim 

The National-award winning actress made a cool case for denim by sporting a short pink denim dress with full, puffy sleeves 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Dazzle & Shine 

Kriti sparked magic in a bodycon mini dress with feathery details and loads of sequin

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Pretty In Pink 

The Mimi actress made our hearts flutter as she posed in a structured pink mini-length dress by Alex Perry

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Party Look 

Ruffled mini dress and sparkles make for the best combination and Sanon knows it better than anyone else

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Chic Style 

Every bit stylish, this orange dress brings the right amount of drama to Kriti’s gorgeous look 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Starry Affair 

Making another case for short dresses, Kriti Sanon pulled off a one-shoulder mini dress with starry prints all over it

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Ganpath actress looked stunning in a sparkly silver mini dress from Deme Love

Image: Ranveer Singh instagram 

Bling It On 

