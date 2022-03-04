Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 04, 2022
Kriti Sanon in summer-ready dresses
Heading 3
Patel Green Dress
Kriti picked out a pastel green maxi dress with a high-low hemline and gave us a cue on how to keep things easy on a hot summer day
Image: Pinkvilla
Her strapless tie-dye dress is stylish and easy to pull off during a sultry summer evening
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Strapless Number
For a romantic look, she chose a red polka dot dress and kept things simple with minimal accessories and dewy makeup
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Red Romance
Her cotton orange dress with a halter neckline is a fuss-free option to step out in the city on a hot sunny day
Image: Pinkvilla
Orange Punch
To keep things playful and fun, she wore a sleeveless midi dress featuring geometrical prints in tones of black, blue, and red
Playful Prints
Image: Pinkvilla
She made quite a statement in this strapless floor-length anarkali and a dainty necklace
Simple Anarkali
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Her mini dress with a V-neck and long ruffle sleeves paired with Kolhapuri sandals is a stylish and fuss-free choice
Mini Dress With Prints
Image: Pinkvilla
She exuded girl-next-door vibes in this mini blue dress with tiny daisies printed all over it
Chic Vibes
Image: Pinkvilla
And her strappy dress with a midi-length hemline is a fine choice for an easy airport look
Strappy Dress
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked summer-ready in a floral print empire-waist dress with strappy sleeves
Floral Galore
Image: Pinkvilla
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Adele To Selena Celebs wearing Armani