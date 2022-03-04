Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 04, 2022

Kriti Sanon in summer-ready dresses

Patel Green Dress

Kriti picked out a pastel green maxi dress with a high-low hemline and gave us a cue on how to keep things easy on a hot summer day

Image: Pinkvilla

Her strapless tie-dye dress is stylish and easy to pull off during a sultry summer evening

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Strapless Number

For a romantic look, she chose a red polka dot dress and kept things simple with minimal accessories and dewy makeup

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Red Romance

Her cotton orange dress with a halter neckline is a fuss-free option to step out in the city on a hot sunny day

Image: Pinkvilla

Orange Punch

To keep things playful and fun, she wore a sleeveless midi dress featuring geometrical prints in tones of black, blue, and red

Playful Prints

Image: Pinkvilla

She made quite a statement in this strapless floor-length anarkali and a dainty necklace

Simple Anarkali

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Her mini dress with a V-neck and long ruffle sleeves paired with Kolhapuri sandals is a stylish and fuss-free choice

Mini Dress With Prints

Image: Pinkvilla

She exuded girl-next-door vibes in this mini blue dress with tiny daisies printed all over it

Chic Vibes

Image: Pinkvilla

And her strappy dress with a midi-length hemline is a fine choice for an easy airport look

Strappy Dress

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked summer-ready in a floral print empire-waist dress with strappy sleeves

Floral Galore

Image: Pinkvilla

