Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 14, 2022
Kriti Sanon in summery yellow outfits
Breezy Jumspuit
Showing us a breezy yet modish way to invite summer hues into our wardrobe, Kriti looked like sunshine in this pleated yellow jumpsuit with a halter neckline
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Earlier she had donned a pretty yellow gown featuring golden embroidered work and given us a cue on how to nail ace a glam look in the shade
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Glam Gown
The Bachchan Pandey starlet wore an Arpita Mehta yellow and white striped dress featuring an asymmetric hemline and managed to do the summer fashion right!
Image: Pinkvilla
Stripes For The Season
Sanon then took the desi route and showed us two ways to rock yellow. First, she dazzled in a bright yellow saree with a ruffle blouse
Desi Kudi
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
And then she sported a yellow Anita Dongre anarkali kurta set with minimal floral prints all over
Ready In Anarkali
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Her mustard yellow dress with an asymmetric hemline is a modest choice for a casual dinner look
Pretty Dinner Look
Image: Pinkvilla
She exuded cool girl vibes in a bright yellow tee and a buttoned denim skirt
Chic Girl Look
Image: Pinkvilla
Lime yellow oversized tee with a cold-shoulder and ripped details and blue denim
Casual Style
Image: Pinkvilla
Her butter-yellow top with white polka dots and white denim shorts is a perfect combination for a summer day out in the city
Cool Girl Summer
Image: Pinkvilla
And her amber yellow maxi dress with white embroidery on is breezy, stylish, and everything in between!
Airport Style
Image: Pinkvilla
