Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 14, 2022

Kriti Sanon in summery yellow outfits

Breezy Jumspuit

Showing us a breezy yet modish way to invite summer hues into our wardrobe, Kriti looked like sunshine in this pleated yellow jumpsuit with a halter neckline

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Earlier she had donned a pretty yellow gown featuring golden embroidered work and given us a cue on how to nail ace a glam look in the shade

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Glam Gown

The Bachchan Pandey starlet wore an Arpita Mehta yellow and white striped dress featuring an asymmetric hemline and managed to do the summer fashion right!

Image: Pinkvilla

Stripes For The Season

Sanon then took the desi route and showed us two ways to rock yellow. First, she dazzled in a bright yellow saree with a ruffle blouse

Desi Kudi

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

And then she sported a yellow Anita Dongre anarkali kurta set with minimal floral prints all over

Ready In Anarkali

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Her mustard yellow dress with an asymmetric hemline is a modest choice for a casual dinner look

Pretty Dinner Look

Image: Pinkvilla

She exuded cool girl vibes in a bright yellow tee and a buttoned denim skirt

Chic Girl Look

Image: Pinkvilla 

Lime yellow oversized tee with a cold-shoulder and ripped details and blue denim

Casual Style

Image: Pinkvilla

Her butter-yellow top with white polka dots and white denim shorts is a perfect combination for a summer day out in the city

Cool Girl Summer

Image: Pinkvilla

And her amber yellow maxi dress with white embroidery on is breezy, stylish, and everything in between!

Airport Style

Image: Pinkvilla

