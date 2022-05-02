Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
APR 31, 2022
Heading 3
Kriti Sanon in thigh-high slit dresses
Stunner In Pink
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Kriti showed off her gorgeous, toned legs as she donned a sparkly pink halter-neck gown with a sexy thigh-high slit
Glamorous
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
She put her most glamorous foot forward in an extravagant ruffled gown with a thigh-high slit
To keep things date-night ready but with a generous dose of sexiness, she picked out a velvet blue dress with a slit across the thigh that ran down to the hemline
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Sexiness Overloaded
This multi-coloured sequinned dress with a thigh-high slit revealed just enough of her toned leg
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Party-ready
She looked every bit ravishing in a strappy printed dress with a slit running across her thigh
Too Hot To Handle
Image: Kriti Sanon instagram
The Mimi actress set our hearts racing as she posed in a hot pink gown that entailed a thigh-high slit
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Stop & Stare
Ravishing As Always
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
For another ravishing look, she donned a body-hugging gown with a mermaid silhouette with a thigh-high slit
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
She kept things bold and beautiful in a purple gown with strappy sleeves and a thigh-high slit
Bold & Beautiful
Image: Pinkvilla
This maroon flowy dress with a thigh-slit added drama to her otherwise simple look
Simple Yet Stylish
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
For an event, she was decked up in a metallic gold gown that entailed a sexy slit across her thigh
Golden Girl
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Mrunal Thakur's best-kept beauty secrets
Click Here