 Neenaz Akhtar

APR 31, 2022

Kriti Sanon in thigh-high slit dresses

Stunner In Pink

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Kriti showed off her gorgeous, toned legs as she donned a sparkly pink halter-neck gown with a sexy thigh-high slit

Glamorous

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

She put her most glamorous foot forward in an extravagant ruffled gown with a thigh-high slit

To keep things date-night ready but with a generous dose of sexiness, she picked out a velvet blue dress with a slit across the thigh that ran down to the hemline

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Sexiness Overloaded

This multi-coloured sequinned dress with a thigh-high slit revealed just enough of her toned leg

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Party-ready

She looked every bit ravishing in a strappy printed dress with a slit running across her thigh

Too Hot To Handle

Image: Kriti Sanon instagram

The Mimi actress set our hearts racing as she posed in a hot pink gown that entailed a thigh-high slit

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Stop & Stare 

Ravishing As Always

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

For another ravishing look, she donned a body-hugging gown with a mermaid silhouette with a thigh-high slit

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

She kept things bold and beautiful in a purple gown with strappy sleeves and a thigh-high slit

Bold & Beautiful 

Image: Pinkvilla

This maroon flowy dress with a thigh-slit added drama to her otherwise simple look

Simple Yet Stylish

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

For an event, she was decked up in a metallic gold gown that entailed a sexy slit across her thigh

Golden Girl 

