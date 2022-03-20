Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 20, 2022

Kriti Sanon in white outfits

Chic In Corset

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti teamed a balloon sleeved white shirt with a high-waisted vegan leather corset skirt

Kriti looked drop dead gorgeous in an off-shoulder dress featuring a thigh-high slit

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

High Slit

Kriti nailed the Indo-Western look as she teamed her white mermaid gown with a dupatta

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Indo-Western

Kriti looked like a dream in a white lehenga teamed with a backless blouse and a gajra

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

White Lehenga

Kriti looked all things trendy in a white corset dress teamed with black thigh-high boots

Corset Dress

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti’s 3-piece attire featured a full-length cotton collared jacket, a shirt and a pleated chikankari skirt

Pleated Skirt

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looked party ready in a white crop top with exaggerated sleeves paired with a sequined skirt

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Party Ready

In a one-shoulder white jumpsuit with polka dotted sheer sleeves, Kriti looked ultra-glam

Jumpsuit

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Edgy Look

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti opted for an edgy look as she stepped out in a white Indo-Western co-ord set

