Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 20, 2022
Kriti Sanon in white outfits
Chic In Corset
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti teamed a balloon sleeved white shirt with a high-waisted vegan leather corset skirt
Kriti looked drop dead gorgeous in an off-shoulder dress featuring a thigh-high slit
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
High Slit
Kriti nailed the Indo-Western look as she teamed her white mermaid gown with a dupatta
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Indo-Western
Kriti looked like a dream in a white lehenga teamed with a backless blouse and a gajra
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
White Lehenga
Kriti looked all things trendy in a white corset dress teamed with black thigh-high boots
Corset Dress
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti’s 3-piece attire featured a full-length cotton collared jacket, a shirt and a pleated chikankari skirt
Pleated Skirt
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti looked party ready in a white crop top with exaggerated sleeves paired with a sequined skirt
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Party Ready
In a one-shoulder white jumpsuit with polka dotted sheer sleeves, Kriti looked ultra-glam
Jumpsuit
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Edgy Look
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti opted for an edgy look as she stepped out in a white Indo-Western co-ord set
