sept 23, 2021
Kriti Sanon’s best earrings collection
A staple in every girl’s wardrobe, a pair of big hoops has long been a favourite in Kriti Sanon’s envious collection of earrings!
In fact, Kriti likes to accessorise her peppy looks with some large link hoop earrings and some baguette rings
Sometimes, she likes to ditch a necklace for a pair of dainty danglers encrusted with diamonds and precious stones
Because diamonds are a girl’s best friend, why should Kriti ditch her diamond earrings for anything else!
In order to amp up her glitzy look, Sanon prefers to wear a pair of funky silver earrings with pearl embellishments on them
To complete her desi avatars, the ‘Luka Chuppi’ actress likes to pick out statement earrings that match with the shade of her outfit
Classic gold chandbalis have also remained as a treasured possession in her collection and she loves to flaunt them with much pride!
A pair of statement earrings with colourful stones and gold carvings finish off her traditional look
Oxidised silver earrings make up for her vintage glam look and set her apart from the rest of the crowd!
From experimenting with different shapes to sporting unusual patterns, Kriti Sanon definitely has the best earrings collection!
