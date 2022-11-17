Heading 3

Kriti Sanon’s blouse collection

Neenaz Akhtar 

NOV 17, 2022

FASHION

Making a sensuous case for contemporary-style blouses, Kriti oozed glamour in a strappy orange blouse with a plunging neckline. 

Strappy Numbers 

Her striped black and white blouse featured a sensuous strapless neckline and looked trendy with the saree.

Strapless & Stripes

She teamed her semi-sheer six yards with an embellished bralette-style blouse featuring a halter neckline and thin noodle straps.

Bralette-style Blouse

The Bhediya actress wore a simple yet glam V plunging neckline blouse, that can go well with either a high-waisted skirt or a plain, monochrome saree. 

Simple V-neck

Perfect for winter weddings, Kriti’s full-sleeved blouse with a sweetheart-cum-plunging neckline is giving glam.

Full-sleeve Blouse

Instead of done-to-death kurtas, she chose a sexy bustier-style top to go with the flared sharara bottoms and added some oomph.

Alluring Bustier Tops

She teamed her pink floral saree with a backless tied blouse for a vintage look. 

Backless Style 

For an elegant look, the diva picked out a modest yet playful blouse with a high neckline and full sleeves to pair with her embellished lehenga.

Elegant 

Contemporary and stylish, her cold-shoulder ruffle blouse is perfect for a daytime ethnic look.

Snazzy Much

Going back to classics, she wore a kurta-style blouse with her billowing lehenga and looked festive-ready in it! 

Classic

