JOYCE JOYSON
April 25, 2022
Kriti Sanon's cocktail outfits
Sensual!
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon proves that a strapless, mint-blue bodycon dress with ruched details is a sure-fire way to up the glamour at a cocktail evening party
When in doubt, wear a vibrant orange LBD doused with sequins like Kriti, which is an instant winner!
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Glam babe
A frothy ball-gown in a peri-wrinkle hue with a dramatic trail is a statement on its own, right?
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Strapless ruffle gown
The actress wore a pastel blue sequin saree with a matching deep neckline sleeveless blouse. What's not to be in awe of?!
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Dazzling diva
Next, she left us awestruck in a black see-through embellished saree paired with a halter neck blouse
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Gorgeous in black
Spellbinding
Video: Pinkvilla
This nude, body-hugging silver embellished gown with feathers is just the perfect pick when you want to be the cynosure of all eyes
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti shows us how to wear pants to a cocktail party and look stunning in this brown straight-cut pants paired with a strappy sequin top
Monochrome style
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Adding a touch of playfulness to her look, the Mimi star went for a pale pink glitter bodycon dress with feather-like detail
Fun and flirty
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Next, she wore a one-shoulder ruched neon dress with an asymmetrical hemline
Eye-popping number
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Lastly, she looks delightful yet edgy in this strapless, mini dress, adorned with colourful tassels, and a long trail
Colour riot
