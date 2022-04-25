Fashion

April 25, 2022

Kriti Sanon's cocktail outfits

Sensual!

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti Sanon proves that a strapless, mint-blue bodycon dress with ruched details is a sure-fire way to up the glamour at a cocktail evening party

When in doubt, wear a vibrant orange LBD doused with sequins like Kriti, which is an instant winner!

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Glam babe

A frothy ball-gown in a peri-wrinkle hue with a dramatic trail is a statement on its own, right?

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Strapless ruffle gown

The actress wore a pastel blue sequin saree with a matching deep neckline sleeveless blouse. What's not to be in awe of?!

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Dazzling diva

Next, she left us awestruck in a black see-through embellished saree paired with a halter neck blouse

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Gorgeous in black

Spellbinding

This nude, body-hugging silver embellished gown with feathers is just the perfect pick when you want to be the cynosure of all eyes

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti shows us how to wear pants to a cocktail party and look stunning in this brown straight-cut pants paired with a strappy sequin top

Monochrome style

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Adding a touch of playfulness to her look, the Mimi star went for a pale pink glitter bodycon dress with feather-like detail

Fun and flirty

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Next, she wore a one-shoulder ruched neon dress with an asymmetrical hemline

Eye-popping number

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Lastly, she looks delightful yet edgy in this strapless, mini dress, adorned with colourful tassels, and a long trail

Colour riot

