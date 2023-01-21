Kriti Sanon’s desi side
Akriti Anand
JAN 21, 2023
Image: Kriti Sanon instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in multi colour saree
Thumkeshwari
Image: Kriti Sanon instagram
She is rocking a blue colour saree with minimalistic makeup
Vibes
Image: Kriti Sanon instagram
She looks fabulous in a black shimmer saree
Black shimmer
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress is rocking the pink colour printed saree
Pink day
Image: Pinkvilla
Her love for print is very much visible in the picture
Print
Image: Pinkvilla
She is acing pink and black colour combination lehenga
Desi kudi
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress has styled herself in a brown colour saree with golden embroidery
Brown
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress flaunts her toned figure in a blue colour lehenga
Toned body
Image: Pinkvilla
She is looking stylish in a silver mirror worked saree
Silver
