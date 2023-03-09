Heading 3

Kriti Sanon's earrings for all occasion

Akriti Anand

Fashion

mar 09, 2023

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The actor looked ethereal in a baby-pink sharara. She completed her look with a heavy choker and maang teeka in hot pink colour

Pink jewellery

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

She can be seen wearing a magenta coloured dress which she paired with heavy silver earrings

Silver

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The actor accessorised her emerald green gown with a pair of statement earrings

Statement earrings

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

She is wearing a dark botanical printed Anarkali dress. She completed the look with beautiful mojris, and some silver gems

Gems

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The Heropanti actor accessorised her look with nude makeup and gold hoop earrings

Hoop

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The Shehzada star looks ethereal in these chaandbalis

Chaandbalis

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti is wearing silver earrings with the perfect blend of two shades to finish off her desi look

Swarovski

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

We just cannot take our eyes off her bridal look. The actress opted for stud earrings

Studs

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

She has styled her traditional outfit with beautiful Kundan worked jhumkas

Jhumka

