Kriti Sanon's earrings for all occasion
pinkvilla
Akriti Anand
Fashion
mar 09, 2023
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The actor looked ethereal in a baby-pink sharara. She completed her look with a heavy choker and maang teeka in hot pink colour
Pink jewellery
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
She can be seen wearing a magenta coloured dress which she paired with heavy silver earrings
Silver
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The actor accessorised her emerald green gown with a pair of statement earrings
Statement earrings
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
She is wearing a dark botanical printed Anarkali dress. She completed the look with beautiful mojris, and some silver gems
Gems
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The Heropanti actor accessorised her look with nude makeup and gold hoop earrings
Hoop
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The Shehzada star looks ethereal in these chaandbalis
Chaandbalis
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti is wearing silver earrings with the perfect blend of two shades to finish off her desi look
Swarovski
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
We just cannot take our eyes off her bridal look. The actress opted for stud earrings
Studs
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
She has styled her traditional outfit with beautiful Kundan worked jhumkas
Jhumka
