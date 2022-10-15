Kriti Sanon’s fab collection of lehengas
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 15, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Bachchhan Pandey actress served major wedding-guest style goals in an immaculately designed monotone lehenga by Shivan & Narresh
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
For another wedding reception, she was decked up in a strappy bralette-style blouse and a high-waisted skirt embellished with crystal beads.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Fresh and playful, her pastel-hued Phulkari lehenga served as the perfect outfit for an outdoor wedding festivity.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She wore a long sheer shrug with her Shehlaa Khan floral lehenga and showed us how to add a modern element to the classic silhouette.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked resplendent in a stunning white and gold lehenga and statement accessories.
Image: Pinkvilla
For a fashion show, she was decked up looking like a million bucks in a beige lehenga adorned with intricate embellishments and floral motifs.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She went all-out in a heavily embellished chikankari lehenga by Manish Malhotra.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She served a cue on how to ace the mix-and-match style by opting for a hot pink lehenga and teaming it with a sleeveless black choli and a black dupatta.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The diva looked gorgeous in a heavily sequinned black lehenga and a shiny black jacket that further amped things up.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Her sparkling green lehenga by Zara Umrigar is only as stunning as it gets!
