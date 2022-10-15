Heading 3

Kriti Sanon’s fab collection of lehengas

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Bachchhan Pandey actress served major wedding-guest style goals in an immaculately designed monotone lehenga by Shivan & Narresh

Pristine In White

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

For another wedding reception, she was decked up in a strappy bralette-style blouse and a high-waisted skirt embellished with crystal beads.

Fabulous In Black

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Fresh and playful, her pastel-hued Phulkari lehenga served as the perfect outfit for an outdoor wedding festivity. 

Pretty In Pastels 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She wore a long sheer shrug with her Shehlaa Khan floral lehenga and showed us how to add a modern element to the classic silhouette. 

Floral Love

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looked resplendent in a stunning white and gold lehenga and statement accessories. 

Resplendent 

Image: Pinkvilla

For a fashion show, she was decked up looking like a million bucks in a beige lehenga adorned with intricate embellishments and floral motifs. 

Like A Million Bucks

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She went all-out in a heavily embellished chikankari lehenga by Manish Malhotra.

Pretty As Always

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She served a cue on how to ace the mix-and-match style by opting for a hot pink lehenga and teaming it with a sleeveless black choli and a black dupatta. 

Style Goals

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The diva looked gorgeous in a heavily sequinned black lehenga and a shiny black jacket that further amped things up. 

Serving Looks

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Her sparkling green lehenga by Zara Umrigar is only as stunning as it gets! 

Sparkles All The Way

