Kriti Sanon's fabulous style

APRIL 23, 2023

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

The Bhediya actress dazzled in hot pink with gold embellishments and a strappy cross-over neckline, which she paired with matching pink stilettos

Dazzling pink 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She exuded power and confidence in a beige checkered vest, matching shorts, and a blazer to complete the look

Power dressing 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She sported a very cool summer look wearing a black and white striped crop top, a skirt, and a shirt from the collection of July Issue

Stripe it up 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

In a black cut-out midi dress by Vesper and black Louboutin heels, her look was a definite style win

Black much 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Her vibrant blue pantsuit by Massimo Dutti was a sure winner and showed off her amazing figure to perfection

Boss Lady 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

The actress sizzled in a copper-orange satin dress with a thigh-high slit showcasing her toned legs and classic silver heels

Sizzling Diva 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

The Mimi actress had us all swooning over her chromatic ensemble of a high-neck dress with a matching chrome jacket by Kanika Goyal

Euphoria vibes 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She looked beautiful in a green strapless dress with a cut-out design on the bodice. She finished her look with gold hoop earrings and a ponytail

Island green 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

In a Nadime Merabi pastel pink jumpsuit with feather detailing on the shoulders, Kriti looked pretty

Pretty Pastels

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She stunned great in a black crop top paired with a denim oversized jacket and wide-leg jeans in a casual and funky look by Kanika Goyal

Denim-on-denim

