Kriti Sanon's fabulous style
APRIL 23, 2023
The Bhediya actress dazzled in hot pink with gold embellishments and a strappy cross-over neckline, which she paired with matching pink stilettos
Dazzling pink
She exuded power and confidence in a beige checkered vest, matching shorts, and a blazer to complete the look
Power dressing
She sported a very cool summer look wearing a black and white striped crop top, a skirt, and a shirt from the collection of July Issue
Stripe it up
In a black cut-out midi dress by Vesper and black Louboutin heels, her look was a definite style win
Black much
Her vibrant blue pantsuit by Massimo Dutti was a sure winner and showed off her amazing figure to perfection
Boss Lady
The actress sizzled in a copper-orange satin dress with a thigh-high slit showcasing her toned legs and classic silver heels
Sizzling Diva
The Mimi actress had us all swooning over her chromatic ensemble of a high-neck dress with a matching chrome jacket by Kanika Goyal
Euphoria vibes
She looked beautiful in a green strapless dress with a cut-out design on the bodice. She finished her look with gold hoop earrings and a ponytail
Island green
In a Nadime Merabi pastel pink jumpsuit with feather detailing on the shoulders, Kriti looked pretty
Pretty Pastels
She stunned great in a black crop top paired with a denim oversized jacket and wide-leg jeans in a casual and funky look by Kanika Goyal
Denim-on-denim
