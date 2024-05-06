Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Fashion

MAY 06, 2024

Kriti Sanon’s Fancy Party Outfits 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Crew actress looked impeccable in an all-black ensemble which featured a bodysuit and pleated skirt 

Impeccable 

She ups the glam quotient in a sensuous black dress with a thigh-high slit

Gorgeous

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Sanon sets the temperature soaring in a bright blue cut-out dress

Stunner

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti Sanon looks like a million bucks in this embellished golden gown with a plunging neckline 

Golden Girl 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She makes a striking statement in this mini sparkly orange dress

Pop Of Hue

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti looks ravishing in a sparkly red dress 

Sparkles 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Glamour 

She made us stop & stare at her glam look in a baby pink feathery dress 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She is a bombshell in this bright neon dress embellished with sequins

Bombshell 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Heropanti actress sizzled in a mini ruffle sequin dress 

Ravishing 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She turns heads in a sparkly thigh-high slit gown embellished with oodles of sequins 

Ready To Slay 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

