Kriti Sanon’s impeccable style
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
mar 06, 2023
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon looks stunning in an all-black co-ord set featuring a striking cropped blouse
Forever Stunning
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this dreamy saree bedecked with crystal beads
Glam Queen
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Mimi actress looks like a vision in this frilly white dress
White Delight
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti aces chic summer style in this pastel green midi dress
Chic Girl
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looks party-ready in a shiny halter-neck dress and statement round earrings
Statement Looks
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She brings her usual charm to the table in a monochrome green co-ord set featuring wide-leg bottoms
Charming
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Breezy and snazzy, her white dress with colorful floral prints is a perfect brunch-date outfit
Snazzy Girl
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She exudes major boss lady vibes in a shiny blue power suit
Boss Lady
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She keeps things glam and desi in a sparkly orange saree and a plunging-neck blouse
Desi Glam
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The actress makes heads turn as she poses in a short neon dress and black knee-high boots
Head Turning
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.