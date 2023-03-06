Heading 3

Kriti Sanon’s impeccable style

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 06, 2023

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti Sanon looks stunning in an all-black co-ord set featuring a striking cropped blouse

Forever Stunning

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this dreamy saree bedecked with crystal beads

Glam Queen

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Mimi actress looks like a vision in this frilly white dress

White Delight

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti aces chic summer style in this pastel green midi dress

Chic Girl

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looks party-ready in a shiny halter-neck dress and statement round earrings

Statement Looks

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She brings her usual charm to the table in a monochrome green co-ord set featuring wide-leg bottoms

Charming

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Breezy and snazzy, her white dress with colorful floral prints is a perfect brunch-date outfit

Snazzy Girl

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She exudes major boss lady vibes in a shiny blue power suit

Boss Lady

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She keeps things glam and desi in a sparkly orange saree and a plunging-neck blouse

Desi Glam

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The actress makes heads turn as she poses in a short neon dress and black knee-high boots

Head Turning

