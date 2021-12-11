Kriti Sanon's impressive ethnic looks
FASHION
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 11, 2021
Desi kudi
Kriti Sanon looked like a proper Punjabi kudi in this embellished floral sharara set by Seema Gujral
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Gorgeous in white
She looked gorgeous in an ivory ruffle saree and an embroidered peplum blouse with exaggerated sleeves
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Fiery red
Her red peplum kurta, palazzo pants and an embroidered belt from Mahima Mahajan’s Zora Collection looked spectacular!
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Unique in lehenga gown
For a unique desi look, she picked out a lehenga-like gown with a ruched top, an attached flared skirt and a netted dupatta
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Radiant bridal look
Her radiant bridal look in a burnt orange lehenga embellished with embroidery and gota patti work left us gasping!
Image: Seema Gujral instagram
Diva in scarlet lehenga
In Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat scarlet ensemble ornamented in cord and sequins, she painted a glamorous traditional picture!
Image:Manish Malhotra World instagram
Vision in white
Her beautiful white lehenga with dainty gold work on it was all kinds of desi outfit goals!
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
She sported a strapless maxi dress that we think is a perfect pick for wedding festivities
Trendy indo-western look
Image :Sukriti Grover instagram
Her off-white sequin saree with a racerback blouse made us fall in love with her ravishing ethnic look!
Ravishing in a saree
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
She turned into our desi muse in a peppy green gharara set by Sukriti and Aakriti!
Trendy traditional look
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
