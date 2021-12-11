Kriti Sanon's impressive ethnic looks

DEC 11, 2021

Desi kudi

Kriti Sanon looked like a proper Punjabi kudi in this embellished floral sharara set by Seema Gujral

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Gorgeous in white

She looked gorgeous in an ivory ruffle saree and an embroidered peplum blouse with exaggerated sleeves

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Fiery red

Her red peplum kurta, palazzo pants and an embroidered belt from Mahima Mahajan’s Zora Collection looked spectacular!

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Unique in lehenga gown

For a unique desi look, she picked out a lehenga-like gown with a ruched top, an attached flared skirt and a netted dupatta

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Radiant bridal look

Her radiant bridal look in a burnt orange lehenga embellished with embroidery and gota patti work left us gasping!

Image: Seema Gujral instagram

Diva in scarlet lehenga

In Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat scarlet ensemble ornamented in cord and sequins, she painted a glamorous traditional picture!

Image:Manish Malhotra World instagram

Vision in white

Her beautiful white lehenga with dainty gold work on it was all kinds of desi outfit goals!

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

She sported a strapless maxi dress that we think is a perfect pick for wedding festivities

Trendy indo-western look

Image :Sukriti Grover instagram

Her off-white sequin saree with a racerback blouse made us fall in love with her ravishing ethnic look!

Ravishing in a saree

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

She turned into our desi muse in a peppy green gharara set by Sukriti and Aakriti!

Trendy traditional look

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

