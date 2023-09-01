pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 01, 2023
Kriti Sanon's jewellery junk
Pearl Choker
Kriti wears a beautiful pearl and gold choker with a lightweight white saree
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Monochrome Game
She keeps her accessory game monochrome by styling her red saree with tiered red jhumkas
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Studded Earrings
She opted for a stunning pair of studded oxidized silver earrings to wear with her blue saree
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Gold Hoops
She is often seen wearing a pair of big gold hoops with her western outfits
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Gold Bracelets
The Mimi actress is also fond of statement gold bracelets and likes to pair them with her saree
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Diamond Choker
Minimal and dainty diamond chokers are also among her favorite jewellery pieces
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Statement Necklace
She swears by an uncut Kundan choker necklace for wedding festivities
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Maang Tikka
She looks beautiful in this pink ethnic outfit and a diamond maang tika
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Oxidised Earrings
Statement oxidised earrings enhance her pretty desi looks
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
From expensive diamond earrings to dainty choker necklaces, Kriti Sanon's jewellery pieces are amazing
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
