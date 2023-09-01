Heading 3

Kriti Sanon's jewellery junk 

Pearl Choker

Kriti wears a beautiful pearl and gold choker with a lightweight white saree

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Monochrome Game

She keeps her accessory game monochrome by styling her red saree with tiered red jhumkas

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Studded Earrings

She opted for a stunning pair of studded oxidized silver earrings to wear with her blue saree

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Gold Hoops

She is often seen wearing a pair of big gold hoops with her western outfits 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Gold Bracelets

The Mimi actress is also fond of statement gold bracelets and likes to pair them with her saree

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Diamond Choker

Minimal and dainty diamond chokers are also among her favorite jewellery pieces

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Statement Necklace

She swears by an uncut Kundan choker necklace for wedding festivities

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Maang Tikka 

She looks beautiful in this pink ethnic outfit and a diamond maang tika

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Oxidised Earrings

Statement oxidised earrings enhance her pretty desi looks

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

From expensive diamond earrings to dainty choker necklaces, Kriti Sanon's jewellery pieces are amazing

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Collection 

