Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 08, 2022
Kriti Sanon’s love for monotone outfits
Modish In Brown
Kriti’s modish monochrome look in brown consisted of a mini skirt, a corset top and a blazer
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Her love for bright single tones is evident from this sparkly neon outfit
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Neon Fever
A blue bodycon dress is her preferred choice of outfits to keep things simple yet stylish
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Right Kind Of Blues
Making a strong case for neutral hues, she picked out a camel-toned corset top and a matching skirt to round off a promotional look
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Snazzy In Neutrals
She is also a fan of romantic shades and this pink bodycon dress is proof enough
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Pink Punch
Taking the all-black route, she wore a pair of high-waisted pants with a one-shoulder black bodysuit and finished it off with a matching waist belt
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Going All-Black
Even her laid-back look in a sweatsuit is marked by matching tones
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Peppy Greens
She likes to go all-out in a bright red sharara set
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Ravishing Reds
Or a bright yellow saree with a matching blouse
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Sunshine Overloaded
Kriti exudes bohemian vibes in this all-white outfit by Rahul Mishra
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Bohemian Vibes In White
