Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 08, 2022

Kriti Sanon’s love for monotone outfits

Modish In Brown

Kriti’s modish monochrome look in brown consisted of a mini skirt, a corset top and a blazer

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Her love for bright single tones is evident from this sparkly neon outfit

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Neon Fever

A blue bodycon dress is her preferred choice of outfits to keep things simple yet stylish

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Right Kind Of Blues

Making a strong case for neutral hues, she picked out a camel-toned corset top and a matching skirt to round off a promotional look

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Snazzy In Neutrals

She is also a fan of romantic shades and this pink bodycon dress is proof enough

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Pink Punch

Taking the all-black route, she wore a pair of high-waisted pants with a one-shoulder black bodysuit and finished it off with a matching waist belt

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Going All-Black

Even her laid-back look in a sweatsuit is marked by matching tones

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Peppy Greens

She likes to go all-out in a bright red sharara set

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Ravishing Reds

Or a bright yellow saree with a matching blouse

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Sunshine Overloaded

Kriti exudes bohemian vibes in this all-white outfit by Rahul Mishra

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Bohemian Vibes In White

