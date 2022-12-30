Kriti Sanon’s
makeup diaries
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
DEC 30, 2022
FASHION
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
If you have a thing for makeup then you’ll love Kriti’s elegant makeup choices
Experimenting with looks
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
She knows how to apply highlighter on her well-defined cheekbones
Highlighter on point
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kohled eyes are enough to add glam to any look
Kohled eyes
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Here, the actress makes a strong case for a coral eyeshadow look and coral lip shade
Adding a coral touch
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti’s dramatic eyeliner and glossy lips are giving us some major makeup goals
Wing it like a pro
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Her sensual smokey eyes are just too perfect to look at
Perfect smokey eyes
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
A pink shade eyeshadow was applied all over her upper eyelids along with the under eye area accompanied by nude lipstick
Pop with pink
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Her orange eye makeup, glossy lips and sleek ponytail raised the glam quotient
Oozing in orange
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Her pink eyeshadow and blushed cheeks look is totally stunning
Total stunner
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Applying blue eyeshadow on bare eyes is a perfect way to pull of any festive look
Subtle in blue
