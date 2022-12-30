Heading 3

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

If you have a thing for makeup then you’ll love Kriti’s elegant makeup choices

Experimenting with looks

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

She knows how to apply highlighter on her well-defined cheekbones

Highlighter on point

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kohled eyes are enough to add glam to any look

Kohled eyes

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Here, the actress makes a strong case for a coral eyeshadow look and coral lip shade

Adding a coral touch

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti’s dramatic eyeliner and glossy lips are giving us some major makeup goals

Wing it like a pro

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Her sensual smokey eyes are just too perfect to look at

Perfect smokey eyes

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

A pink shade eyeshadow was applied all over her upper eyelids along with the under eye area accompanied by nude lipstick

Pop with pink

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Her orange eye makeup, glossy lips and sleek ponytail raised the glam quotient

Oozing in orange

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Her pink eyeshadow and blushed cheeks look is totally stunning

Total stunner

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Applying blue eyeshadow on bare eyes is a perfect way to pull of any festive look

Subtle in blue

