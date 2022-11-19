Kriti Sanon's mesmerising beauty looks
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
Nov 19, 2022
FASHION
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The actress looks pretty in a soft peachy makeup look
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
For Bhediya promotions, Kriti opted for a fresh new look
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Even with a simple denim look, the actress went for minimal makeup
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti applied highlighter and had her hair styled in waves
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
She applied a blue kajal and opted for a sleek ponytail
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
She loves applying highlighter as that makes her cheekbones shine
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti’s makeup is perfect for the upcoming wedding season
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The actress has applied soft pink makeup for brunch
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti looks stunning with her dewy skin and hair bun
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti’s silver eyeshadow and kohled eyes are perfect for functions
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.