Heading 3

Kriti Sanon's mesmerising beauty looks

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

Nov 19, 2022

FASHION

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The actress looks pretty in a soft peachy makeup look

Peachy look

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Fresh

For Bhediya promotions, Kriti opted for a fresh new look

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Even with a simple denim look, the actress went for minimal makeup

Casual look

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti applied highlighter and had her hair styled in waves

High shine

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

She applied a blue kajal and opted for a sleek ponytail

Blue kajal

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

She loves applying highlighter as that makes her cheekbones shine

Highlighter

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti’s makeup is perfect for the upcoming wedding season

Lip gloss

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The actress has applied soft pink makeup for brunch

Soft pink

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looks stunning with her dewy skin and hair bun

Dewy makeup

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti’s silver eyeshadow and kohled eyes are perfect for functions

Kohl eyes

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here