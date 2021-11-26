Kriti Sanon's modish looks in pants

FASHION

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

NOV 27, 2021

Diva in white and blue

In a pair of off-white flared bottoms and a starry-print shirt, Kriti looks every bit modish!

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Beauty in beige

She slayed at the airport runway in beige leather pants and a brown checkered trench

Credits: Pinkvilla

Fresh and fab in brown

She donned a pair of brown wide-leg pants with a mauve top and looked absolutely fab!

Credits: Pinkvilla

Beauty in black

For a photoshoot, she kept things chic and stylish in black cropped pants and a one-shoulder bodysuit

Credits: Sukriti Grover instagram

Casual street-style in ripped jeans

Her street style look in these ripped jeans has us hooked!

Credits: Pinkvilla

Damsel in boot-cut jeans

She accentuated her tall frame in these boot-cut jeans and wowed us with her impressive style!

Credits: Pinkvilla

Not so regular denim pants

For a stop and stare look, she wore her crop top with denim joggers, having two white pockets with strings

Credits: Pinkvilla

Silver & neutral is a perfect combo

To add some glam touch to her neutral-hued slouchy fit pats, she wore them with a shimmery silver shirt

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Casual in flared jeans

For a casual look, she wore her simple white tee with dark blue flared jeans and white sneakers

Credits: Pinkvilla

Super cool in ripped fits

Her distressed jeans need a special mention because they make her look super cool!

Credits: Pinkvilla

