Kriti Sanon's modish looks in pants
NEENAZ AKHTAR
NOV 27, 2021
Diva in white and blue
In a pair of off-white flared bottoms and a starry-print shirt, Kriti looks every bit modish!
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Beauty in beige
She slayed at the airport runway in beige leather pants and a brown checkered trench
Credits: Pinkvilla
Fresh and fab in brown
She donned a pair of brown wide-leg pants with a mauve top and looked absolutely fab!
Credits: Pinkvilla
Beauty in black
For a photoshoot, she kept things chic and stylish in black cropped pants and a one-shoulder bodysuit
Credits: Sukriti Grover instagram
Casual street-style in ripped jeans
Her street style look in these ripped jeans has us hooked!
Credits: Pinkvilla
Damsel in boot-cut jeans
She accentuated her tall frame in these boot-cut jeans and wowed us with her impressive style!
Credits: Pinkvilla
Not so regular denim pants
For a stop and stare look, she wore her crop top with denim joggers, having two white pockets with strings
Credits: Pinkvilla
Silver & neutral is a perfect combo
To add some glam touch to her neutral-hued slouchy fit pats, she wore them with a shimmery silver shirt
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Casual in flared jeans
For a casual look, she wore her simple white tee with dark blue flared jeans and white sneakers
Credits: Pinkvilla
Super cool in ripped fits
Her distressed jeans need a special mention because they make her look super cool!
Credits: Pinkvilla
