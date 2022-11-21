Kriti Sanon’s most stylish looks
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
NOV 21, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Bhediya actress had us all swooning over her chromatic ensemble of a high-neck dress with a matching chrome jacket by Kanika Goyal.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The actress looked beautiful in a green strapless dress with a cut-out design on the bodice. She finished her look with gold hoop earrings and a ponytail.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
In a Nadime Merabi pastel pink jumpsuit with feather detailing on the shoulders, Kriti looked pretty.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked great in a black crop top paired with a denim oversized jacket and wide-leg jeans in a casual and funky look by Kanika Goyal.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked sizzling hot in a tangerine-hued saree with a shimmering effect and a matching plunging neckline blouse, and she accessorized with a pair of pearl studs.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The actress oozed power and style in a neon green minidress by David Koma with cut-out detailing on the front that showed off her toned midriff.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She opted for a look that was all about fun and flirty prints and bright colors in a white saree with a strapless corset blouse by Ranbir Mukherjee.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She showed off her curves in a sheer embellished pink saree by Falguni and Shane Peacock with feather detailing on the hem, which made her look like an absolute stunner.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The black bodycon dress fitted perfectly to her curves and made her look all the more svelte, while the pointed heels added the perfect touch to the look.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti showed off her traditional look in a pink-hued embroidered lehenga with a v-neckline blouse and a matching dupatta by Anushree Reddy. She teamed it up with pink Kundan jhumkas.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.