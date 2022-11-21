Heading 3

Kriti Sanon’s most stylish looks

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

NOV 21, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

The Bhediya actress had us all swooning over her chromatic ensemble of a high-neck dress with a matching chrome jacket by Kanika Goyal.

Euphoria vibes 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

The actress looked beautiful in a green strapless dress with a cut-out design on the bodice. She finished her look with gold hoop earrings and a ponytail.

Island green 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

In a Nadime Merabi pastel pink jumpsuit with feather detailing on the shoulders, Kriti looked pretty.

Pretty Pastels

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She looked great in a black crop top paired with a denim oversized jacket and wide-leg jeans in a casual and funky look by Kanika Goyal.

Denim-on-denim

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She looked sizzling hot in a tangerine-hued saree with a shimmering effect and a matching plunging neckline blouse, and she accessorized with a pair of pearl studs.

Burst of Tangerine 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

The actress oozed power and style in a neon green minidress by David Koma with cut-out detailing on the front that showed off her toned midriff.

Total Bombshell

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She opted for a look that was all about fun and flirty prints and bright colors in a white saree with a strapless corset blouse by Ranbir Mukherjee.

Desi Kudi 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She showed off her curves in a sheer embellished pink saree by Falguni and Shane Peacock with feather detailing on the hem, which made her look like an absolute stunner.

Glitzy affair 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

The black bodycon dress fitted perfectly to her curves and made her look all the more svelte, while the pointed heels added the perfect touch to the look.

Black bodycon

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Kriti showed off her traditional look in a pink-hued embroidered lehenga with a v-neckline blouse and a matching dupatta by Anushree Reddy. She teamed it up with pink Kundan jhumkas.

Diwali look 

