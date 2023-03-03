Kriti Sanon’s outfits we want to steal
pinkvilla
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
MAR 03, 2023
Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Just an easy-breezy outfit which looks super comfortable
A perfect co-ord set
Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
A plain red dress, yet elegantly fashionable. Wear it and you are ready to party
Hot in red
Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Oversized blazers can turn anything into chic and her look says it all
Oversized Blazer
Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
The perfect definition of smart casuals. The corset crop top is very new to the trend and is here to rule
Crop top and pants
Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Adding some element to the regular LBDs and making them trendy
Not your regular LBD
Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Stripes and boho never go out of style. A perfect blend of style and comfort
Boho
Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Everything about this outfit is just perfect, the slit, the neckline, the cut work makes your jaw drop
Dreamy outfit
Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
A perfect blend of old meets new with this quirky print saree
Old is Gold
Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
This saree speaks bling. Whether it’s Diwali or a cocktail party, you need the extra factor and this saree speaks for itself
Bling season
Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
This one-shoulder white dress with gather is a perfect fit for any occasion
Evergreen White
