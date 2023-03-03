Heading 3

Kriti Sanon’s outfits we want to steal

                  pinkvilla 

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

MAR 03, 2023

Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Just an easy-breezy outfit which looks super comfortable

A perfect co-ord set

Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

A plain red dress, yet elegantly fashionable. Wear it and you are ready to party

Hot in red

Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Oversized blazers can turn anything into chic and her look says it all

Oversized Blazer

Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

The perfect definition of smart casuals. The corset crop top is very new to the trend and is here to rule

Crop top and pants

Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Adding some element to the regular LBDs and making them trendy

Not your regular LBD

Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Stripes and boho never go out of style. A perfect blend of style and comfort

Boho

Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Everything about this outfit is just perfect, the slit, the neckline, the cut work makes your jaw drop

Dreamy outfit

Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

A perfect blend of old meets new with this quirky print saree

Old is Gold

Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

This saree speaks bling. Whether it’s Diwali or a cocktail party, you need the extra factor and this saree speaks for itself

Bling season

Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

This one-shoulder white dress with gather is a perfect fit for any occasion

Evergreen White

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here