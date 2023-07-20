Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JULY 20, 2023

Kriti Sanon’s regal ethnic looks 

Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram

Kriti Sanon looked ethereal in a beautiful satin organza saree

Ethereal 

Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram

She epitomised grace in a custom-made Sukriti and Aakriti ensemble and a regal Pashmina shawl

Graceful

Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram

Elegant 

She redefined elegance in a blooming pink thread embroidery lehenga

Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram

She took the classic route in a bespoke chocolate brown saree

Classic

Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram

This ivory-white saree with an embellished border enhanced her regal look

Royalty

Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram

The Bhediya actress looked elegant in a vintage white saree and a pearl bodice 

Gorgeous

Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram

Kriti is a sight to behold in an ice-blue kalidar set

Delightful

Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram

She looked dreamy in a beautiful lavender sharara by Anjul Bhandari

Dreamy

Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram

She looked stunning in this embellished floral sharara by Seema Gujral

Stunning

Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram

The diva looked resplendent in a midnight green velvet anarkali 

Resplendent

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here