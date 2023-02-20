Kriti Sanon’s snazziest co-ords
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 20, 2023
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon spells charm in a soothing pastel green co-ord set that is all kinds of snazzy
Soothing Hues
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
For a chic formal look, she was decked up in a striking magenta pantsuit and a long coat
Chic & Formal
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looks flawless in this black and white striped mini skirt and a striped crop top with a matching overshirt
Mood B&W
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She makes a snazzy case for a brunch look in this soothing mint-green co-ord set
Brunch Look
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She channels her inner punk queen in a black leather corset top and matching leather pants
Rockstar
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked fabulous in a black and white striped co-ord that is perfect for a brunch date
Fabulous Style
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanon turns up the heat in a Kanika Goyal Label's all-denim co-ord
Denim Love
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
She elevated her formal look in an olive green skirt and blazer set sensuous cut-out details
Formal Style
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She turned heads in a snazzy mini skirt and a cropped top with interesting details
Trendsetter
