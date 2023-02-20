Heading 3

Kriti Sanon’s snazziest co-ords

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 20, 2023

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Kriti Sanon spells charm in a soothing pastel green co-ord set that is all kinds of snazzy

Soothing Hues

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

For a chic formal look, she was decked up in a striking magenta pantsuit and a long coat

Chic & Formal

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looks flawless in this black and white striped mini skirt and a striped crop top with a matching overshirt

Mood B&W

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She makes a snazzy case for a brunch look in this soothing mint-green co-ord set

Brunch Look

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She channels her inner punk queen in a black leather corset top and matching leather pants

Rockstar

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looked fabulous in a black and white striped co-ord that is perfect for a brunch date

Fabulous Style

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Sanon turns up the heat in a Kanika Goyal Label's all-denim co-ord

Denim Love

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

She elevated her formal look in an olive green skirt and blazer set sensuous cut-out details

Formal Style

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She turned heads in a snazzy mini skirt and a cropped top with interesting details

Trendsetter

