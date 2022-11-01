Heading 3

Kriti Sanon's
steal-worthy outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh

Nov 1, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

The Bhediya actress totally slays in a pink corset-style dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Pink dream 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

In a velvet and embroidered Anarkali set by Sureena Chowdhari, she was ethereal and elegant.

Authentic style

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Kriti Sanon rocked a black sequin sheer saree with a marvelous gold strappy blouse by Dilnaz Karbhary. 

Stunning black 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

The actress wore a yellow bodycon dress with statement earrings and silver sandals to complete the look.

Yellowing

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She killed it in a blue printed dress with puffy shoulders and matching blue pumps, exuding boss babe vibes.

Blue panther

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Kriti aced the Diwali look with a beautiful white saree that featured floral golden borders. She styled the look with a strapless blouse and gold earrings.

Diwali look

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She flaunts her toned body in a black strapless bodycon midi dress with a sweetheart neckline and accessorised it with a pair of hoop earrings.

Beauty in black

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

In a cyan-hued solid saree by Manish Malhotra, Kriti looked fabulous as she posed for the camera.

Blueming

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

No Diwali look is ever complete without a lehenga, and Kriti pulled it off like a pro with a pink floral embroidered lehenga by Anushree Reddy.

Twirlin’ around

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

The actress oozed oomph and glamour in a red sequin bodycon mini dress by Surya Sarkar, and paired with black stilettoes.

Glitterati

