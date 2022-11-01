Kriti Sanon's
steal-worthy outfits
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
Nov 1, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Bhediya actress totally slays in a pink corset-style dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
In a velvet and embroidered Anarkali set by Sureena Chowdhari, she was ethereal and elegant.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon rocked a black sequin sheer saree with a marvelous gold strappy blouse by Dilnaz Karbhary.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The actress wore a yellow bodycon dress with statement earrings and silver sandals to complete the look.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She killed it in a blue printed dress with puffy shoulders and matching blue pumps, exuding boss babe vibes.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti aced the Diwali look with a beautiful white saree that featured floral golden borders. She styled the look with a strapless blouse and gold earrings.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She flaunts her toned body in a black strapless bodycon midi dress with a sweetheart neckline and accessorised it with a pair of hoop earrings.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
In a cyan-hued solid saree by Manish Malhotra, Kriti looked fabulous as she posed for the camera.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
No Diwali look is ever complete without a lehenga, and Kriti pulled it off like a pro with a pink floral embroidered lehenga by Anushree Reddy.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The actress oozed oomph and glamour in a red sequin bodycon mini dress by Surya Sarkar, and paired with black stilettoes.
