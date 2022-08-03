Heading 3
Kriti Sanon's stylish black outfits
AUGUST 03, 2022
Kriti Sanon stirs up drama in this black, cut-out gown with an open-back and leather details, offset by a thigh-high grazing slit
Cutout gown
This is one of the most fashion-forward looks of her. The actress wore a black bustier jumpsuit that featured white sleeves and a trail-like detail
Monochrome jumpsuit
She looks a sight to behold in this black brick-pattered, crystal work lehenga worn with a strappy bralette-style blouse and organza dupatta
Visually stunning
A black and white combo is eternally stylish! The actress opted for a chessboard-printed full-sleeved, buttoned top and high-waisted trousers
Cool-girl style
Giving off punk, rocker-chic vibes in this strapless black leather corset top and pants set
Slaying in!
The Adipurush actress looks sensational in a black, sequin embroidered saree paired with a hatter-neck blouse
Dazzling diva
Wearing a one-shoulder top over high-rise pants, she added a bit of edge to her look by adding a statement velvet belt at the waist
Style on point
This time she wore a black and white crop top featuring double noodle strap with black, flared pants
Chic look
The actress wore a black bandhgala over a printed flared dress and finished off the look with sock mesh boots
Impressive
Kriti adds a delicate, feminine touch to her collared black, short dress by incorporating that magenta-pink, drape at her waist
Flirty and playful
