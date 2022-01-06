Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 06, 2022

Kriti Sanon's stylish winter looks

Snug And Stylish 

To stay snug and stylish this winter, Kriti chose to wear a black trench coat with an asymmetric hem over a black crew-neck jumper with smiley prints in blue

Image: Kriti Sanon instagram

Vibrant Winter Style

She added some vibrancy to her winter wardrobe by opting for a peppy orange round-neck sweater

Photography credits: Tejas Nerurkarr

Brown Is Not Boring

Showing us how to keep things cosy and interesting in brown, she wore a chequered trench coat over a brown knit-turtleneck and matching leather pants

Image: Pinkvilla

All-black Airport Look

Slaying in all-black, Sanon looked winter-ready in a full-sleeve turtleneck top, a leather puffer jacket, faux leather leggings and knee-high leather boots

Image: Pinkvilla

Minimal Look

For a fuss-free look, she kept things minimal in a comfy green sweatsuit and white sneakers

Image: Kriti Sanon instagram

Pop Of Colours

While out and about in the city, she paired her denim shorts with a cute multi-coloured crew-neck sweater

Image: Pinkvilla

Casual Winter Look

She layered up her casual off-duty look with a long olive green jacket and looked stylish in it

Image: Pinkvilla

Denim For The Win

And her pink denim jacket paired with blue jeans and a grey tee is perfect for the city’s less chilly days

Image: Pinkvilla

Ultra Stylish

Keeping things chic and cosy, she layered her violet mini dress with a greyish-blue shrug and accessorised it with black knee-high boots

Image: Pinkvilla

Biker Chic Look

A fan of leather outfits, she serves us with another stylish look in an oversized leather jacket, a black turtleneck top and matching leggings

Image: Pinkvilla

