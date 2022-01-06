Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 06, 2022
Kriti Sanon's stylish winter looks
Snug And Stylish
To stay snug and stylish this winter, Kriti chose to wear a black trench coat with an asymmetric hem over a black crew-neck jumper with smiley prints in blue
Image: Kriti Sanon instagram
Vibrant Winter Style
She added some vibrancy to her winter wardrobe by opting for a peppy orange round-neck sweater
Photography credits: Tejas Nerurkarr
Brown Is Not Boring
Showing us how to keep things cosy and interesting in brown, she wore a chequered trench coat over a brown knit-turtleneck and matching leather pants
Image: Pinkvilla
All-black Airport Look
Slaying in all-black, Sanon looked winter-ready in a full-sleeve turtleneck top, a leather puffer jacket, faux leather leggings and knee-high leather boots
Image: Pinkvilla
Minimal Look
For a fuss-free look, she kept things minimal in a comfy green sweatsuit and white sneakers
Image: Kriti Sanon instagram
Pop Of Colours
While out and about in the city, she paired her denim shorts with a cute multi-coloured crew-neck sweater
Image: Pinkvilla
Casual Winter Look
She layered up her casual off-duty look with a long olive green jacket and looked stylish in it
Image: Pinkvilla
Denim For The Win
And her pink denim jacket paired with blue jeans and a grey tee is perfect for the city’s less chilly days
Image: Pinkvilla
Ultra Stylish
Keeping things chic and cosy, she layered her violet mini dress with a greyish-blue shrug and accessorised it with black knee-high boots
Image: Pinkvilla
Biker Chic Look
A fan of leather outfits, she serves us with another stylish look in an oversized leather jacket, a black turtleneck top and matching leggings
Image: Pinkvilla
