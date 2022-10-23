Heading 3

Kriti Sanon's
traditional looks

Sneha Hiro

OCT 22, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Gold and glitter

Kriti dazzled in a stylish saree featuring glittery embellishments

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Beauty in black

Kriti looked absolutely stunning in a black lehenga which came with a dash of shimmer

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Ravishing in red

Kriti stunned in a heavily embroidered sharara set paired with a matching jacket. She opted for a choker and poker-straight hair to complete the look

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Retro vibes

The actress dished out major retro vibes in this pink floral saree styled with a clean bun adorned with roses

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Pastel love

In this one, Kriti rocked a pastel blue netted saree with a strappy blouse

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Vision in white

Kriti looked like a vision in this white and golden lehenga. She added extra drama to her look with heavily kohled eyes

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Pretty in pink

The actress wore a pink silk saree with a tube blouse and teamed it with heavy jhumkas

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Shine and shimmer

Kriti looked all things gorgeous in a sequinned saree paired with a matching blouse and heavy jhumkas

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Flower power

Kriti made heads turn in a floral saree featuring ruffle detailing

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Pink love

We can't take our eyes off Kriti's pink embroidered lehenga

