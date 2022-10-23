Heading 3
Kriti Sanon's
traditional looks
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Gold and glitter
Kriti dazzled in a stylish saree featuring glittery embellishments
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Beauty in black
Kriti looked absolutely stunning in a black lehenga which came with a dash of shimmer
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Ravishing in red
Kriti stunned in a heavily embroidered sharara set paired with a matching jacket. She opted for a choker and poker-straight hair to complete the look
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Retro vibes
The actress dished out major retro vibes in this pink floral saree styled with a clean bun adorned with roses
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Pastel love
In this one, Kriti rocked a pastel blue netted saree with a strappy blouse
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Vision in white
Kriti looked like a vision in this white and golden lehenga. She added extra drama to her look with heavily kohled eyes
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Pretty in pink
The actress wore a pink silk saree with a tube blouse and teamed it with heavy jhumkas
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Shine and shimmer
Kriti looked all things gorgeous in a sequinned saree paired with a matching blouse and heavy jhumkas
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Flower power
Kriti made heads turn in a floral saree featuring ruffle detailing
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Pink love
We can't take our eyes off Kriti's pink embroidered lehenga