Heading 3

Kriti Sanon's Voguish looks

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

FASHION

FEB 01, 2023

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

In this pink dress, Kriti looked too pretty

Pretty in pink

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

She wore this red striped dress and looked gorgeous

Beauty in red

Disha Patani’s hot bikini looks

Deepika Padukone's bold makeup looks

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

She wowed us in this copper-hued dress

Copper-istic

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looked every inch a diva in this white strapless dress 

White for the win

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

She made heads turn with this white cut-out dress

Cut-out trend

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Black never looked this better, right?

Too hot to handle

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Her pink gown with a touch of red is an elegant choice

Pink with a pop of red

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looks no less than a sunshine in this yellow dress

Yellow mellow

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti's black jumpsuit had detailings of white as well

B&W magic

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here