Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 14, 2022

Kriti To Tara: Celebs love a denim skirt

Kiara Advani

The Shershaah actress showed a fashion-forward way to slay summer style in an embellished denim skirt, a t-shirt, and a denim jacket with embellishments

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

The Malang actress sizzled her way into the fashion arena by sporting a strappy metallic top and a high-waist mini skirt with a light acid-washed effect

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Disha Patani

The Mimi star kept things casual by opting for a simple red tee and a belted mini skirt

Image: Pinkvilla

Kriti Sanon

The Tadap actress ditched the usual blue colour and picked out a bright orange denim skirt to pair with her black crop top and a denim jacket

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Tara Sutaria

The Race 3 actress managed to keep her look chic in a faded mini skirt with ripped details and a black tee with a closed neck

Image: Pinkvilla

The Badhai Do actress looked cool and trendy in a short denim skirt, a neon crop top, and a matching oversized shirt

Bhumi Pednekar 

Image: Pranita Shetty instagram

The Gehraiyaan girl looked adorable as she dressed up in a printed ivory t-shirt and a mini denim skirt

Ananya Panday 

Image: Pinkvilla

The Saaho actress sported an unconventional look by wearing a ripped mini skirt over her long blue shirt

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram

The Ishaqzaade fame gave us a chic street-style look as she paired a form-fitted black blouse with a front-slit denim skirt

Parineeti Chopra

Video: Pinkvilla Raw 

The Dhadkan star looked super cool in a flared mini skirt with a frayed hemline and a round-neck tee

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Pinkvilla

