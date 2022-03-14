Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 14, 2022
Kriti To Tara: Celebs love a denim skirt
Heading 3
Kiara Advani
The Shershaah actress showed a fashion-forward way to slay summer style in an embellished denim skirt, a t-shirt, and a denim jacket with embellishments
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
The Malang actress sizzled her way into the fashion arena by sporting a strappy metallic top and a high-waist mini skirt with a light acid-washed effect
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Disha Patani
The Mimi star kept things casual by opting for a simple red tee and a belted mini skirt
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti Sanon
The Tadap actress ditched the usual blue colour and picked out a bright orange denim skirt to pair with her black crop top and a denim jacket
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Tara Sutaria
The Race 3 actress managed to keep her look chic in a faded mini skirt with ripped details and a black tee with a closed neck
TANGERINE SHADES
Image: Pinkvilla
The Badhai Do actress looked cool and trendy in a short denim skirt, a neon crop top, and a matching oversized shirt
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Pranita Shetty instagram
The Gehraiyaan girl looked adorable as she dressed up in a printed ivory t-shirt and a mini denim skirt
Ananya Panday
Image: Pinkvilla
The Saaho actress sported an unconventional look by wearing a ripped mini skirt over her long blue shirt
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
The Ishaqzaade fame gave us a chic street-style look as she paired a form-fitted black blouse with a front-slit denim skirt
Parineeti Chopra
Video: Pinkvilla Raw
The Dhadkan star looked super cool in a flared mini skirt with a frayed hemline and a round-neck tee
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Pinkvilla
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ways to revive heat-damaged hair