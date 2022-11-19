Heading 3

Kriti to Alia:
 Stars who love pantsuits

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh

NOV 19, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

The Mili actress looked absolutely stunning in a black sequined oversized pantsuit set by Zara and styled with beach waves and pink lips.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

Shanaya was a boss lady as she posed in pristine white pansuit set by Studio Amelia. Her brown tresses and some dainty jewelry completed the look.

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The Radhe Shyam actress glowed in a black sequin pantsuit that she accessorised with a cut-out top that showed off her lean body and flared pants that flowed beautifully on her long legs.

Pooja Hegde 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The Khaali Peeli actress looked pretty stunning and sassy in a brown three-piece suit with ankle length pants, an oversized blazer and crop top.

Ananya Panday 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The Bhediya actress oozed elegance and panache in her brown ensemble Massimo Dutti and acesssorized with gold statement earrings and strappy heels.

Kriti Sanon

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Mala sure does know how to take things up a notch as she dazzles in a blush green suit from the brand Judy Zhang and pairs it up with a yellow clutch.

Malaika Arora 

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

For her coffee date with Karan, she opted for a chic look by wearing a lace brallete with a Tom Ford suit and bulgari jewelry.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram 

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress stunned in a hot red suit by Prabal Gurung that featured a bow style belt for that added oomph factor and complete the look with black heels.

Kiara Advani 

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram 

Her look screamed summer, with a baby pink suit, a cropped blazer, a white tank top, and pleated pants, and her open hairstyle added to her overall chic look.

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Looking as fresh as a daisy in a light yellow pantsuit that she paired with a black top and white pumps, Alia Bhatt definitely turned heads.

Alia Bhatt 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here