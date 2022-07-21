Heading 3
Kriti To Vaani: Celebs in a yellow saree
Neenaz Akhtar
JUly 21, 2022
FASHION
Image: Vaani Kapoor instagram
The Shamshera actress looked picture-perfect in a monochrome yellow organza saree by Manish Malhotra
Vaani Kapoor
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress stunned in a bright yellow saree with dainty lace embroidery and a sleeveless floral blouse
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Bebo made our hearts skip a beat as she decked up in a bright yellow sequined saree and a metallic blouse
Kareena Kapoor
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Taking the experimental route, Shilpa rocked a sunshine yellow pre-draped saree with a blouse that has exaggerated flared sleeves and accessorised her outfit with a gold belt
Shilpa Shetty
Lolo spelled charm in a bright yellow signature Sabyasachi saree replete with multi-colour floral prints
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
The Dhak Dhak girl made a striking statement with a canary yellow chiffon saree that was highlighted with sequin embroidery as stripes across the drape
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
The Mimi actress took the desi route and showed us how to dazzle in a bright yellow saree and a ruffle blouse
Kriti Sanon
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
The Gehraiyaan actress made a strong case for contemporary drapes by wearing a bright yellow ruffle saree from the shelves of Sabyasachi
Deepika Padukone
Image: Pinkvilla
Kat looked like sunshine in a bright yellow chiffon saree adorned with a floral-print border
Katrina Kaif
Image: Vidya Balan instagram
A fan of classic drapes, The Dirty Picture actress looked elegant in a brocade silk saree adorned with floral motifs woven intricately with golden threads
Vidya Balan
