Heading 3

Kriti To Vaani: Celebs in a yellow saree

Neenaz Akhtar

JUly 21, 2022

FASHION

Image: Vaani Kapoor instagram

The Shamshera actress looked picture-perfect in a monochrome yellow organza saree by Manish Malhotra

Vaani Kapoor

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

The Good Luck Jerry actress stunned in a bright yellow saree with dainty lace embroidery and a sleeveless floral blouse

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Bebo made our hearts skip a beat as she decked up in a bright yellow sequined saree and a metallic blouse

Kareena Kapoor

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Taking the experimental route, Shilpa rocked a sunshine yellow pre-draped saree with a blouse that has exaggerated flared sleeves and accessorised her outfit with a gold belt

Shilpa Shetty

Lolo spelled charm in a bright yellow signature Sabyasachi saree replete with multi-colour floral prints

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

The Dhak Dhak girl made a striking statement with a canary yellow chiffon saree that was highlighted with sequin embroidery as stripes across the drape

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

The Mimi actress took the desi route and showed us how to dazzle in a bright yellow saree and a ruffle blouse

Kriti Sanon

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

The Gehraiyaan actress made a strong case for contemporary drapes by wearing a bright yellow ruffle saree from the shelves of Sabyasachi

Deepika Padukone

Image: Pinkvilla

Kat looked like sunshine in a bright yellow chiffon saree adorned with a floral-print border

Katrina Kaif

Image: Vidya Balan instagram

A fan of classic drapes, The Dirty Picture actress looked elegant in a brocade silk saree adorned with floral motifs woven intricately with golden threads

Vidya Balan

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sidharth Malhotra's uber-cool jackets

Click Here