Krystle Dsouza in ethnic wear
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
APRIL 02, 2023
Image- Krystle Dsouza’s Instagram
Krystle D'Souza is a well-known actress in the Indian television industry and we have been obsessed with her looks
Introduction
Image- Krystle Dsouza’s Instagram
She is known for her impeccable fashion sense and has always managed to leave her fans in awe with her stunning looks
Fashion Style
Image- Krystle Dsouza’s Instagram
Perfect Balance
Krystle D'Souza's ethnic fashion is a perfect blend of traditional and modern styles
Image- Krystle Dsouza’s Instagram
She has been spotted donning gorgeous sarees, lehengas, and salwar suits at various events and functions
Versatility
Image- Krystle Dsouza’s Instagram
Krystle D'Souza's love for traditional jewellery and accessories is quite evident in her ethnic fashion choices
Jewellery
Image- Krystle Dsouza’s Instagram
She has been seen wearing jhumkas, maang tikas, and statement necklaces that perfectly complement her outfits
Statement pieces
Image- Krystle Dsouza’s Instagram
Krystle D'Souza's preference for vibrant colours and intricate embroidery is also reflected in her ethnic fashion
Choice of colours
Image- Krystle Dsouza’s Instagram
She often opts for muted colours as well like white, beige, or cream, and her outfits are adorned with intricate embroidery and sequin work
Keeping the balance
Image- Krystle Dsouza’s Instagram
Krystle D'Souza's ethnic fashion is a perfect inspiration for anyone looking to add some traditional flair to their wardrobe
Inspiration
Image- Krystle Dsouza’s Instagram
With her effortless style and charm, Krystle D'Souza continues to rule hearts both on and off-screen
Effortlessly Glamourous
