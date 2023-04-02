Heading 3

Krystle Dsouza in ethnic wear

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

APRIL 02, 2023

Image- Krystle Dsouza’s Instagram

Krystle D'Souza is a well-known actress in the Indian television industry and we have been obsessed with her looks 

Introduction

Image- Krystle Dsouza’s Instagram

She is known for her impeccable fashion sense and has always managed to leave her fans in awe with her stunning looks

Fashion Style

Image- Krystle Dsouza’s Instagram

Perfect Balance

Krystle D'Souza's ethnic fashion is a perfect blend of traditional and modern styles

Image- Krystle Dsouza’s Instagram

She has been spotted donning gorgeous sarees, lehengas, and salwar suits at various events and functions

Versatility 

Image- Krystle Dsouza’s Instagram

Krystle D'Souza's love for traditional jewellery and accessories is quite evident in her ethnic fashion choices

Jewellery

Image- Krystle Dsouza’s Instagram

She has been seen wearing jhumkas, maang tikas, and statement necklaces that perfectly complement her outfits

Statement pieces

Image- Krystle Dsouza’s Instagram

Krystle D'Souza's preference for vibrant colours and intricate embroidery is also reflected in her ethnic fashion

Choice of colours

Image- Krystle Dsouza’s Instagram

She often opts for muted colours as well like white, beige, or cream, and her outfits are adorned with intricate embroidery and sequin work

Keeping the balance

Image- Krystle Dsouza’s Instagram

Krystle D'Souza's ethnic fashion is a perfect inspiration for anyone looking to add some traditional flair to their wardrobe

Inspiration

Image- Krystle Dsouza’s Instagram

With her effortless style and charm, Krystle D'Souza continues to rule hearts both on and off-screen

Effortlessly Glamourous

