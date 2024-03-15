pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
MARCH 15, 2024
Krystle D’Souza’s Stunning Fashion Sense
Image source- Krystle D’Souza’s Instagram
Krystle’s black and white ensemble is suave and making a solid statement
#1
Image source- Krystle D’Souza’s Instagram
Krystle’s blue and white co-ord set is a perfect outfit for summers!
#2
Image source- Krystle D’Souza’s Instagram
A red short dress with an off-shoulder plunging neckline complemented with knee-high leather boots made Krystle look gorgeous
#3
Image source- Krystle D’Souza’s Instagram
Krystle’s beige overcoat paired with a black bodycon top, blue denim and ankle boots is a perfect attire to beat the cold waves
#4
Image source- Krystle D’Souza’s Instagram
Krystle shines in yet another bright pink overcoat paired with a white high-neck top, denim and sneakers
#5
Image source- Krystle D’Souza’s Instagram
#6
Krystle’s jungle-printed ensemble emitted boss lady vibes, accessorized with beautiful eye-shaped earrings
Image source- Krystle D’Souza’s Instagram
Krystle looked ethereal in a silver lehenga, consisting of an off-shoulder blouse and matching skirt, paired with a light green sheer dupatta
#7
Image source- Krystle D’Souza’s Instagram
Krystle’s bright yellow traditional attire is a perfect pick for a simple Haldi occasion. She complemented her look with a gajra bun hairstyle
#8
Image source- Krystle D’Souza’s Instagram
A satin green gown is a stunning pick for a beachy getaway; Krystle indeed looked beautiful!
#9
Image source- Krystle D’Souza’s Instagram
Krystle donned a shimmery red one-shoulder short dress; paired with a matching blazer. She complemented her look with a cascading hairstyle and pearl earrings
#10
