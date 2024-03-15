Heading 3

MARCH 15, 2024

Krystle D’Souza’s Stunning Fashion Sense

Image source- Krystle D’Souza’s Instagram

Krystle’s black and white ensemble is suave and making a solid statement

#1

Image source- Krystle D’Souza’s Instagram

Krystle’s blue and white co-ord set is a perfect outfit for summers!

#2

Image source- Krystle D’Souza’s Instagram

A red short dress with an off-shoulder plunging neckline complemented with knee-high leather boots made Krystle look gorgeous

#3

Image source- Krystle D’Souza’s Instagram

Krystle’s beige overcoat paired with a black bodycon top, blue denim and ankle boots is a perfect attire to beat the cold waves

#4

Image source- Krystle D’Souza’s Instagram

Krystle shines in yet another bright pink overcoat paired with a white high-neck top, denim and sneakers 

#5

Image source- Krystle D’Souza’s Instagram

#6

Krystle’s jungle-printed ensemble emitted boss lady vibes, accessorized with beautiful eye-shaped earrings 

Image source- Krystle D’Souza’s Instagram

Krystle looked ethereal in a silver lehenga, consisting of an off-shoulder blouse and matching skirt, paired with a light green sheer dupatta

#7

Image source- Krystle D’Souza’s Instagram

Krystle’s bright yellow traditional attire is a perfect pick for a simple Haldi occasion. She complemented her look with a gajra bun hairstyle

#8

Image source- Krystle D’Souza’s Instagram

A satin green gown is a stunning pick for a beachy getaway; Krystle indeed looked beautiful! 

#9

Image source- Krystle D’Souza’s Instagram

Krystle donned a shimmery red one-shoulder short dress; paired with a matching blazer. She complemented her look with a cascading hairstyle and pearl earrings

#10

