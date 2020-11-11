For Diwali
Kurta
Looks
Ft. Bollywood Men November 11, 2020
At a Diwali bash, Akshay Kumar wore a bespoke white kurta and churidar set and gave us major ethnic goals for festivities!
Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a floral ethnic suit with a Nehru jacket. We think his look was totally on point!
Ranbir Kapoor showed us how to do the festive look right by opting for a Rohit Bal beige & white kurta paired with black churidar
Take inspiration from Rajkummar Rao’s black and white outfit to keep things simple yet interesting
For Diwali celebrations last year, Kartik Aaryan chose a velvet green kurta by ace designer Manish Malhotra
Varun Dhawan’s festive look in this button-down yellow silk kurta and a gold jacket is every bit sassy!
Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in this ivory white Rohit Bal kurta. Shiny brown lace-up brogues completed his look
Add a pop of colour to your casual outfit by wearing a yellow kurta over jeans. Take cues from Shahid here!
Sidharth Malhotra kept things stylish and elegant in this all-black outfit by Shantanu and Nikhil
Arjun Kapoor made a strong case for the festive look in this embroidered kurta by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. We are fans already!
