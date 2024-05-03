Heading 3

MAY 03, 2024

Kushal Tandon’s Fit Check

Image source: Instagram@therealkushaltandon 

Kushal’s black overcoat look is an ideal ensemble for winters; perfect to tackle the cold waves in absolute style! 

1

Tandon looked sophisticated in this blue formal suit and accessorized his look with uber-cool shades

2

Image source: Instagram@therealkushaltandon 

The Telly actor slayed in this black casual outfit; he topped his look with a terracotta-hued shirt-jacket and matched it with same colored loafers 

3

Image source: Instagram@therealkushaltandon 

Kushal’s love for black seems to be unparalleled! He yet again donned a black formal ensemble and raised the temperature! 

4

Image source: Instagram@therealkushaltandon 

The Barsatein star aced this gray traditional attire; consisting of a gray kurta and heavy long jacket paired with white pyjamas

5

Image source: Instagram@therealkushaltandon 

He is the casual-look king! Tandon opted for a denim jacket to pair with his basic white tee-jeans outfit and upgraded his ensemble! 

6

Image source: Instagram@therealkushaltandon 

7

The Bigg Boss star knows how to slay traditionals, formals, and casuals immaculately! 

Image source: Instagram@therealkushaltandon 

A black and beige combination is a perfect outfit pick and Kushal aced it perfectly! 

8

Image source: Instagram@therealkushaltandon 

Yellow never disappoints! The Beyhadh actor looked handsome in this yellow embroidered Kurta! 

9

Image source: Instagram@therealkushaltandon 

Kushal added a formal touch to his casual outfit with a gray blazer and looked suave! 

10

Image source: Instagram@therealkushaltandon 

