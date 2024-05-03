Heading 3
MAY 03, 2024
Kushal Tandon’s Fit Check
Image source: Instagram@therealkushaltandon
Kushal’s black overcoat look is an ideal ensemble for winters; perfect to tackle the cold waves in absolute style!
1
Tandon looked sophisticated in this blue formal suit and accessorized his look with uber-cool shades
2
Image source: Instagram@therealkushaltandon
The Telly actor slayed in this black casual outfit; he topped his look with a terracotta-hued shirt-jacket and matched it with same colored loafers
3
Image source: Instagram@therealkushaltandon
Kushal’s love for black seems to be unparalleled! He yet again donned a black formal ensemble and raised the temperature!
4
Image source: Instagram@therealkushaltandon
The Barsatein star aced this gray traditional attire; consisting of a gray kurta and heavy long jacket paired with white pyjamas
5
Image source: Instagram@therealkushaltandon
He is the casual-look king! Tandon opted for a denim jacket to pair with his basic white tee-jeans outfit and upgraded his ensemble!
6
Image source: Instagram@therealkushaltandon
7
The Bigg Boss star knows how to slay traditionals, formals, and casuals immaculately!
Image source: Instagram@therealkushaltandon
A black and beige combination is a perfect outfit pick and Kushal aced it perfectly!
8
Image source: Instagram@therealkushaltandon
Yellow never disappoints! The Beyhadh actor looked handsome in this yellow embroidered Kurta!
9
Image source: Instagram@therealkushaltandon
Kushal added a formal touch to his casual outfit with a gray blazer and looked suave!
10
Image source: Instagram@therealkushaltandon
