Kylie Jenner in glamorous mini dresses
august 10
2021
Kylie’s glamorous look in a white mini dress was nothing ordinary. Her dress featured a wrap-style knot at her waist that showed off her hourglass figure and long, slender legs
She celebrated her 21st birthday in a magenta mini dress which bore cut out details and hugged her body at all the right places
Kylie sported a black latex bodycon Chanel mini dress that featured a knot and then went on to become a halter-neck for a day out with her best friend
Leaving only a little to the imagination, her orange dress by Julien Macdonald was a perfect pick for a dinner date
Kylie looked cute in an all-white street style look. Her white strapless mini dress with an inbuilt belt and offbeat collars was simple yet stylish
Image source: Getty Images
Her blond hair complemented the embroidered red bodycon mini dress which she paired with a glittery Alexander Wang bag
Kylie sparkled in a nude mesh mini dress with metallic embellishments that she layered with a chic denim jacket
Her stunning look in a nude long sleeve embroidered Balmain mini dress still has all our hearts
For her 23rd birthday celebration, the star wore a vibrant crystal-embellished Balmain mini dress and thanked Olivier Rousteing for gifting her the garment
Her grey halter neck mini dress was comfy and casual and the diva teamed it with cool accessories including a golden thin chain at her waist to add oomph to her look
